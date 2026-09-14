HS Hyosung Energy Solution Korea announced on September 14 that it will sign an MOU to build a new silicon anode materials production plant.

Under the agreement, the company will invest a total of KRW 1.2 trillion in the Ulsan-Mipo National Industrial Complex. The project will be carried out in three phases, with the goal of establishing a mass production system for silicon anode materials by 2030.

In the first phase, HS Hyosung Energy Solution Korea will invest KRW 300 billion to build MPK-1, a silicon anode materials plant with annual production capacity of 5,000 mt. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2028.