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[EU plans to reserve satellite spectrum for local enterprises, US warns of possible retaliation]

Published: Oct 19, 2026 16:01 (GMT+8)
According to the Financial Times, the US ambassador to the EU, Andrew Puzder, warned that Washington could take "devastating" retaliatory measures against European enterprises if the EU continues to advance plans to restrict US competitors' access to parts of the European market. This year, the European Commission proposed reserving part of the spectrum that allows smartphones to connect directly to satellites for use by European enterprises. This would limit the frequencies available to non-EU operators, including US enterprises. When asked whether European enterprises should worry about retaliation, Puzder said that given the sheer size of the US market, European enterprises "should be concerned about this happening, because it would deal a very severe blow to these enterprises." Puzder said he acknowledged Europe's right to protect sensitive government information, but warned that legislation should not be used to favor domestic enterprises and suppress US competitors. Puzder said: "If the goal is to weaken US competitiveness, I do not think that is a legitimate objective of such legislation. Making US enterprises less competitive will not make European enterprises more competitive.

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