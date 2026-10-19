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[NPI Daily Review] Tug-of-war between longs and shorts intensifies in the NPI market, and expectations of further price declines persist

Published: Oct 19, 2026 12:53 (GMT+8)
[SMM Daily Review: Tug-of-war between longs and shorts intensifies in the NPI market, with expectations of further price declines remaining] October 19 news: SMM's upstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI stood at 1.8, flat MoM, while the downstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI stood at 1.72, up 0.01 MoM.

SMM, October 19:

       On October 19, the SMM high-grade NPI market sentiment factor stood at 1.76, up 0.01 MoM. The upstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI was 1.80, flat MoM, while the downstream sentiment factor was 1.72, up 0.01 MoM. Overall sentiment in the nickel-iron market remains weak, with notable price divergence between upstream and downstream. Downstream steel mills are actively probing lower prices, with low-price purchasing intentions continuing to decline; some mills have already shown psychological price levels below 1,000 yuan. However, upstream suppliers are still quoting relatively high prices, leaving a wide gap between buyers' and sellers' expectations. Substantive transactions remain difficult, with most activity stuck in bargaining. On the raw material side, weakening nickel ore prices are driving down nickel-iron production costs, further lowering market price support. In terms of price ratios, the SHFE/LME price ratio for nickel-iron versus steel scrap is exerting strong pressure, while sluggish consumption of stainless steel products is dragging down demand for high-grade NPI. Bearish sentiment is pervasive across the market, and prices are expected to face further downside.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[NPI Daily Review] Tug-of-war between longs and shorts intensifies in the NPI market, and expectations of further price declines persist - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)