The Gold Paradox: Despite Pressure from the Fed, Investors Continue to Snap Up Gold ETFs!

October 2, 2026

An apparent paradox is currently shaping the gold market: While the price of the precious metal corrected by about six percent in September under pressure from a massive rise in U.S. bond yields, investors continue to buy undeterred. This remarkable divergence between a weakening spot price and robust ETF inflows provides forward-thinking commodity investors with an explanation for why the current correction is proceeding so orderly.

Gold ETFs in Focus: The Divide Between the U.S. and the Rest of the World

According to the latest data from the World Gold Council, physically backed gold ETFs have recorded net inflows for the tenth consecutive week. But a look beneath the surface reveals an intriguing regional shift that is currently keeping the market in balance.

While U.S. investors are reacting extremely sensitively to restrictive domestic interest rates and sold off holdings worth $683 million last week, investors outside the dollar zone seamlessly absorbed this selling pressure. Strong subscriptions from the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, and China ensured that the global net balance remained positive. Although the current series of inflows is significantly weaker than it was during the record-breaking month of August (net inflows of $18 billion), it has not come to a halt despite considerable headwinds.

Yield Shock vs. Central Banks: What’s Supporting the Price Now

The biggest headwind for gold remains the U.S. bond market. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds recently climbed to around 5.3 percent—a long-term record high. Since gold does not generate any current income, this spike in yields drives up the opportunity cost and causes speculative capital to flow out. As a result, the spot price—which hit an all-time high of over $5,600 as recently as January 2026—has slipped to the $4,170 range.

Nevertheless, strong countervailing forces are preventing a disorderly sell-off. Three fundamental factors are currently crucial for investors:

Central bank buying power: The official sector continues to accumulate gold on a massive scale. China’s central bank alone added over 20 metric tons in August—the strongest monthly increase in nearly three years. Countries such as Poland also remain reliable buyers.

The official sector continues to accumulate gold on a massive scale. China’s central bank alone added over 20 metric tons in August—the strongest monthly increase in nearly three years. Countries such as Poland also remain reliable buyers. Physical demand from Asia: The upcoming Indian wedding and festival season traditionally boosts physical sales. These purchases are generally less price-sensitive than ETF investments and effectively cushion institutional outflows.

The upcoming Indian wedding and festival season traditionally boosts physical sales. These purchases are generally less price-sensitive than ETF investments and effectively cushion institutional outflows. Geopolitical hedging: Macroeconomic uncertainties and events such as the summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping continue to bring gold into focus among global investors as an indispensable hedging instrument.

The market dynamics are thus clearly defined: The Fed’s interest rate policy and the strong U.S. dollar are capping short-term upside potential. At the same time, strategically active central banks and Asian buyers are weaving a tight safety net beneath the price. Whether this fragile balance holds now depends largely on upcoming U.S. inflation and labor market data. If these figures come in weaker than expected, the cap on returns could quickly lift—giving the gold price new room to rise.

Source：https://goldinvest.de/en/the-gold-paradox-despite-pressure-from-the-fed-investors-continue-to-snap-up-gold-etfs