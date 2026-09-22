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ADC12 Market Stable, Few Price Cuts Amid High Costs and Weak Demand Recovery

Published: Sep 22, 2026 14:43 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Aluminum Alloy Daily Review] ADC12 market quotes were largely stable today, with only a few enterprises lowering prices by 100 yuan/mt. Although aluminum prices and futures pulled back, constrained by high costs, enterprises showed relatively limited willingness to proactively cut prices, and sentiment to hold prices firm persisted in the market. ADC12 prices are expected to continue a sideways consolidation pattern in the short term, with cost support and compliant procurement pressure limiting the downside, while weak demand recovery will also cap the elasticity of further price rises.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[SMM Aluminum Alloy Daily Review] ADC12 market quotes were largely sta - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)