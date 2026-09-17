Citi Trims Gold Positions Amid Tighter Fed Policy View

Written by Brian McColl, | Updated: September 15, 2026

Key Moments

Citi reduced gold exposure in its GMS portfolio and broader asset allocation after reassessing Federal Reserve policy expectations.

The bank had previously added long gold spot positions based on an anticipated dovish Fed stance and a potential US Treasury buyback announcement.

A more hawkish Fed repricing, rising energy prices, and expectations for a rate hike led Citi to scale back its gold holdings, citing US interest rates as the main gold price driver.

Shift in Fed Expectations Drives Strategy Change

Investing.com — Citi scaled back its gold exposure in its GMS portfolio and across its asset allocation framework after revising its view on the likely direction of Federal Reserve policy.

The bank had earlier built long positions in spot gold, aligning its strategy with an anticipated dovish tilt from the Fed and the prospect of a US Treasury buyback announcement. That earlier positioning was based on the view that such policy signals would be supportive for bullion prices.

Impact of Post-Jackson Hole Developments

Citi adjusted its stance following market moves after the Jackson Hole symposium. A repricing toward a more hawkish trajectory for Fed policy, combined with a rally in energy prices, reshaped the investment case for holding gold.

Rate Outlook and Gold Price Drivers

According to the bank, Citi’s economist now expects a rate hike, which prompted the decision to pare back gold exposure. In explaining the shift, the bank pointed to US interest rates as the primary factor influencing gold prices.

Factor Earlier View Updated View Federal Reserve policy Expected to be dovish Repriced toward a more hawkish stance US Treasury actions Anticipated buyback announcement seen as supportive for gold Not highlighted as a current driver Energy prices Not central to the initial gold thesis Rally in energy prices contributed to narrative change Rate expectations No rate hike embedded in the earlier bullish gold stance Citi economist now anticipates a rate hike Gold positioning Long gold spot positions were added Gold exposure reduced in GMS portfolio and asset allocation

Source: https://www.tradingpedia.com/2026/09/15/citi-trims-gold-positions-amid-tighter-fed-policy-view/