[Sodium-ion: CSG's First Grid-wide Na-ion Storage Unit Commissioned in Shenzhen Urban Village]

[SMM Cobalt Morning Meeting Summary] Weak Demand Combined with Lower Costs, Industry Chain Price Center Continues to Decline
The industry chain remained weak overall this week, with price centers generally moving lower. Upstream, reports of low-price raw material transactions increased, and the market stalemate showed signs of easing. Midstream, cost support for salts continued to weaken, and some enterprises, affected by funding and inventory pressure, proactively cut prices to sell, further dragging down market sentiment. Downstream, demand recovery fell significantly short of expectations, with orders for ternary cathode precursors, ternary cathode materials, and LCO all revised downward to varying degrees. Enterprises generally maintained cautious purchasing and destocking strategies, and September production schedules were broadly under pressure. Meanwhile, overseas orders for high-nickel materials remained at a relatively high level, serving as one of the few supportive factors. On the end-user side, NEV production and sales in August continued to grow YoY, but peak-season stockpiling had yet to clearly transmit to the materials segment. In the short term, under the combined effects of falling costs, elevated inventory, and weak demand, most products still lack clear momentum for stabilization, and prices are expected to remain in the doldrums. Going forward, attention should focus on Q4 order improvements, the pace of end-user stockpiling, and the release of low-priced supply.