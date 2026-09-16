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[Sodium-ion: CSG's First Grid-wide Na-ion Storage Unit Commissioned in Shenzhen Urban Village]

Published: Sep 16, 2026 13:52
China Southern Grid's first sodium-ion battery energy storage unit was commissioned at a transformer zone in Dunbei New Village, Shenzhen, marking the first use of Na-ion storage in distribution grid end-point management in the city and a new path of storage-based flexible capacity expansion for urban villages. The unit uses a new-generation polyanion Na-ion battery with millisecond-level uninterrupted supply and smart output control. Monitoring shows it cut transformer load rate from 93.6% to a safe 79.5%, fully covering evening peaks with zero overload for days. Requiring no major civil works, installation took only 15 days at much lower cost than traditional capacity upgrades.

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