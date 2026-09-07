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Macro expectations fluctuate amid a supply-demand stalemate, the most-traded SHFE tin contract consolidates around 416,000 [SMM Tin Midday Review]

Published: Sep 7, 2026 12:00
[SMM Tin Midday Review: Macro Expectations Swing and Supply-Demand Stalemate Intertwine; the Most-Traded SHFE Tin Contract Consolidates Around 416,000]

Tin Spot Market Midday Commentary, September 7, 2026

1. Price Review

Today, SMM #1 tin spot was quoted at 415,700-418,700 yuan/mt, with an average price of 417,200 yuan/mt, down 1,400 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.

The most-traded SHFE tin contract opened lower today and consolidated in a narrow range, hitting an intraday high of 419,250 yuan/mt and a low of 413,540 yuan/mt. It closed the morning session at 418,070 yuan/mt, down 190 yuan/mt or 0.05% from the previous trading day's settlement price of 418,260 yuan/mt.

On the LME, 3M LME tin was last at $54,900/mt, up 0.09%.

2. Spot Market

Trading in the spot market was subdued today. Last week, when prices fell to the 410-414 range, market activity picked up briefly, and some downstream enterprises completed their stockpiling. Over the past two days, prices have consolidated around 415,000-416,000 yuan/mt, with downstream enterprises mostly taking a wait-and-see stance. Purchases were mainly small orders for immediate needs, with limited willingness to chase prices higher. Smelters and traders reported that the pace of end-use order releases has not yet accelerated significantly, and market demand has cooled compared with the low-price period last week.

3. Overall Outlook

Futures traded in a narrow range of 415,000-418,000 yuan/mt today, with mixed bullish and bearish factors at the macro level. On one hand, Fed Governor Waller sent a dovish signal overnight, saying recent data already showed signs of slowing inflation, and if data over the next two weeks continued this trend, he would lean toward supporting a rate hold in September. This pushed market expectations for a September rate hike lower. Overnight, US stocks rose for a second straight session, the 10-year Treasury yield pulled back to 4.766%, and risk appetite in precious metals and commodities recovered, with most LME base metals rising. On the other hand, the Middle East situation remains volatile, with the US-Iran conflict ongoing and oil prices staying high. Geopolitical premiums continue to weigh on global inflation and risk appetite. Meanwhile, Waller also warned that if inflation data comes in hot, a September rate hike is still possible, leaving policy path uncertainty elevated.

On fundamentals, production resumptions in Myanmar's Wa State remain small in scale, and Indonesia's refined tin shipments have been slower than expected, keeping supply-side support intact. End-use demand is still transitioning from the off-season to the traditional peak season, with no concentrated volume increase yet, limiting the upside drive from the demand side.

In the short term, tin prices are expected to remain in a consolidating pattern shaped by shifting macro expectations and a supply-demand stalemate. Upside is capped by uncertainty over the Fed's policy path, Middle East geopolitical risks, and weak end-use demand, limiting the room for rebounds. Downside is supported by lower-than-expected supply from Myanmar/Indonesia, no significant buildup in China's social inventory, and immediate-need buying near the 410,000 yuan/mt level. This week, the most-traded SHFE tin contract is expected to trade in the 412,000-419,000 yuan/mt range. A directional breakout will likely require further clarity from the US August inflation data due this week and the Fed's September 15-16 policy meeting, along with a substantial pickup in end-use peak-season orders.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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Macro expectations fluctuate amid a supply-demand stalemate, the most-traded SHFE tin contract consolidates around 416,000 [SMM Tin Midday Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)