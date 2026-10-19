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[SMM Computing Power News] Shenzhen H100 five-year closed quotation rises to 84,000 yuan/month

Published: Oct 19, 2026 12:00 (GMT+8)
SMM learned that a computing power service provider in east China raised the price of 128 H100 units to 84,000 yuan per unit per month. The price increase came from higher data center costs and a growing number of interested clients, while the contract is still being processed and has not been cleared.

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[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] H100 five-year closed-end price rises to 84,000, index still consolidates
[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] H100 five-year closed-end price rises to 84,000, index still consolidates
Today, all 19 indices remained flat for the fourth consecutive trading day. A computing power service provider raised its five-year closed-end quote for 128 H100 units to 84,000 yuan per unit per month (approximately 14.58 yuan per GPU-hour), driven by price increases on the data center side combined with a growing number of interested clients; the contract is still in process and has not been cleared. This quote is 3.4% below the highest price of 87,000 yuan in the Yangtze River Delta and Western indices, 1.8% above the average price of 82,500 yuan in the two regions, and sits in the upper half of the range. It is 3,000 yuan lower than the 87,000 yuan quote for a one-year lease starting in the Northwest on October 9, continuing the pattern where longer terms carry lower unit prices, with long-term contracts still not commanding a premium.
1 hour ago
[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] H200 near-spot leased at 127,000, H100 five-year closed listing at 82,000
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[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] H200 near-spot leased at 127,000, H100 five-year closed listing at 82,000
[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] H200 near-spot leased at 127,000, H100 five-year closed listing at 82,000
Summary: The composite index closed at 17.194 yuan/card-hour, flat from the previous day and down 6.8% from the post-holiday high of 18.456 on October 14, with all 19 benchmark rates holding steady. On the price collection side, two high-end card leads at scale: a batch of 128 H200 units as near spot cargo (delivery in about 20 days including transportation) was confirmed leased at a channel-quoted 127,000 yuan/unit/month, while another batch of 256 relocatable units from the previous day was also unavailable during the same period; a batch of 128 H100 units under a five-year closed contract was listed in Shenzhen at 82,000 yuan/unit/month. Both quotes include 6% VAT. Stability on the surface coexists with tight supply.
Oct 16, 2026 12:02 (GMT+8)
[SMM Computing Power News] 128 H200 near-spot units quickly leased out, channel quoted at 127,000 yuan per unit per month
Oct 16, 2026 11:55 (GMT+8)
[SMM Computing Power News] 128 H200 near-spot units quickly leased out, channel quoted at 127,000 yuan per unit per month
Read More
[SMM Computing Power News] 128 H200 near-spot units quickly leased out, channel quoted at 127,000 yuan per unit per month
[SMM Computing Power News] 128 H200 near-spot units quickly leased out, channel quoted at 127,000 yuan per unit per month
SMM learned that on October 16, a batch of 128 H200 bare metal units (near spot, delivery cycle of about 20 days including transportation) was confirmed leased through a market channel, with a monthly rental of approximately 127,000 yuan per unit as quoted by the channel, including 6% VAT. Another batch of 256 H200 units disclosed by the same channel the previous day, which could be relocated to a designated server room, was also confirmed as out of stock during the same period. [For details, contact: AI computing analyst Li Siming, 021-51666774]
Oct 16, 2026 11:55 (GMT+8)
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[SMM Computing Power News] Shenzhen now lists 128 H100 units on a five-year closed contract, with a monthly rent of 82,000 yuan.
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