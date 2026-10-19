[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] H100 five-year closed-end price rises to 84,000, index still consolidates

Today, all 19 indices remained flat for the fourth consecutive trading day. A computing power service provider raised its five-year closed-end quote for 128 H100 units to 84,000 yuan per unit per month (approximately 14.58 yuan per GPU-hour), driven by price increases on the data center side combined with a growing number of interested clients; the contract is still in process and has not been cleared. This quote is 3.4% below the highest price of 87,000 yuan in the Yangtze River Delta and Western indices, 1.8% above the average price of 82,500 yuan in the two regions, and sits in the upper half of the range. It is 3,000 yuan lower than the 87,000 yuan quote for a one-year lease starting in the Northwest on October 9, continuing the pattern where longer terms carry lower unit prices, with long-term contracts still not commanding a premium.