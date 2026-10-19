Guangzhou Addenda Chemical Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Global Lead-Acid Battery Supply Chain Industry Conference

In 2026, the global lead-acid battery industry maintains steady growth, holding irreplaceable advantages in starting, industrial, and energy storage applications. Secondary lead has become the core raw material supply, while green recycling and compliant manufacturing have become the industry baseline. The global industry chain is accelerating its shift toward Southeast Asia, and Vietnam, leveraging its motorcycle and automobile ownership, manufacturing support, and trade facilitation advantages, has become a strategic hub for lead smelting, battery production, and recycling.

At the same time, the lead industry chain faces multiple challenges, including raw material supply-demand balance, international trade compliance, escalating environmental protection standards, iteration of advanced lead battery technologies, supply chain security, and cost control. To build a global platform for exchange and cooperation in the lead industry and promote collaborative innovation across the entire chain of lead ore, primary lead, secondary lead, lead-acid batteries, equipment, and auxiliary materials, the 2026 SMM Global Lead-Acid Battery Supply Chain Innovation Conference will be held in Ho Chi Minh City. SMM, together with Guangzhou Addimaster Chemicals Co., Ltd.invites you to attend. The conference focuses on industrial policies, market trends, technological upgrades, the circular economy, and the co-construction of the global supply chain, helping enterprises seize opportunities and achieve win-win collaboration.

Click to register now and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event, creating a brilliant new chapter together!

Founded in 2011, Addimaster is a pioneer of the 4BS process and ball milling process in the Chinese market, dedicated to boosting the technological development of the lead-acid battery industry. Its product range covers negative electrode expanders, 4BS seeds, sodium lignosulfonate, and other related products. Addimaster provides high-performance and customized overall battery additive solutions for various application scenarios, including power, starting, start-stop, energy storage, and backup power.

Founded in 2011, addimaster is a pioneer of the 4BS process and ball milling process in the Chinese market, dedicated to boosting the technological development of the lead-acid battery industry. Its product range covers negative electrode expanders, 4BS seeds, sodium lignosulfonate, and other related products. addiMaster provides high-performance and customized overall battery additive solutions for various application scenarios, including power, starting, start-stop, energy storage, and UPS.

In terms of R&D, the Guangzhou R&D Center covers an area of 2,000 m² and has 50 technical personnel, including 5 PhDs and 20 master's degree holders. It is equipped with advanced instruments such as XRD and SEM, and houses multiple specialized laboratories capable of conducting various analytical tests, including particle size and elemental content analysis. The factory laboratory strictly controls mass production quality, forming a comprehensive and systematic R&D and detection system.

In terms of R&D, the Guangzhou R&D Center covers an area of 2,000 square meters and has 50 technical personnel, including 5 doctors and 20 masters. Equipped with advanced instruments such as XRD and SEM, the center has set up multiple professional laboratories capable of conducting a variety of analytical tests including particle size and element content detection. The factory laboratory strictly controls the mass production quality, forming a comprehensive and systematic R&D and testing system.

Annual Production Capacity: 15,000 mt of new-energy battery additives

Annual Production Capacity: 15,000 mt of new-energy battery additives

Shaoguan factory is under construction, mainly producing 4BS, AddiMaster-process lignin, graphene, and other carbon materials and related products. The estimated first-phase battery additive capacity is 30,000 mt.

Shaoguan factory is currently under construction, which will mainly produce 4BS, addiMaster-process lignin, graphene and other carbon materials as well as related products. Estimated battery additive production capacity of the first phase is 30,000 mt.

Contact Information

Kevin Liang +86 138 2225 6459 Sales Manager

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2026 SMM Global Lead-acid Battery Supply Chain Industry Conference