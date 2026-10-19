Green Hydrogen Project Tracker — Huaneng Clean Energy Research Institute’s New-Generation Ultra-High Current Density Alkaline Electrolyzer Certified by Bureau Veritas, with Power Consumption of Only 4.441 kWh/Nm³ at 10,000 Ampere Operating Conditions

Recently, China Huaneng Clean Energy Research Institute independently developed a new-generation ultra-high current density alkaline hydrogen production module, which completed pilot-scale testing in a 100 kW electrolyzer and passed third-party performance certification by Bureau Veritas, with significant improvements in current density and energy efficiency.

Integration of Three Key Material Technologies Achieves Comprehensive Performance Breakthrough

The pilot module innovatively integratescomposite-coated electrodes, organic-inorganic composite separators, and flexible current collectors—three key materials and technologies—achieving a comprehensive breakthrough in electrolyzer performance:

First, catalytic performance has made a leap forward, with hydrogen evolution/oxygen evolution activity and energy efficiency improved across all operating conditions.Industrial-size electrodes (1.2 m in diameter) achieved a maximum operating current density of 10,000 A/m².

Second, the composite separator is highly compatible, balancing high ionic conductivity with low gas permeability, improving energy efficiency while effectively suppressing hydrogen-oxygen crossover between the anode and cathode.

Third, the "zero-gap" structure has been fully upgraded, with an innovative self-supporting "zero-gap" module structure that significantly reduces interfacial ohmic losses and achieves more uniform current and stress distribution.

Outstanding Energy Efficiency Data Across Multiple Operating Conditions; Investment Costs Reduced by Over 25%

Bureau Veritas verification results show that the new-type hydrogen production electrolyzer achieves DC power consumption as low as 3.786 kWh/Nm³ at the industry-typical operating condition of 3,000 A/m², a 12% reduction compared to the national standard Grade 1 energy consumption level. At the industry's higher current density level of 5,000 A/m², DC power consumption is as low as 3.995 kWh/Nm³, 4.9% lower than the 2028 target of 4.2 kWh/Nm³ set in the Implementation Plan for High-Quality Development of Energy-Saving Equipment (2026-2028). At the ultra-high current density of 10,000 A/m², DC power consumption is only 4.441 kWh/Nm³,with the high volumetric capacity ratio helping reduce electrolyzer investment costs by more than 25%.

Bureau Veritas is a globally leading independent third-party inspection and certification organization, and its data in energy, industrial equipment, and other fields are widely accepted in international markets. This independent third-party verification of the new electrolyzer's energy efficiency indicators by Bureau Veritas provides an authoritative reference for engineering-scale deployment.

This achievement lays the technical foundation for the high-quality development of China Huaneng Group's green hydrogen and carbon industry during the "15th Five-Year Plan" period. Going forward, the Clean Energy Research Institute will leverage its position as the Group's new energy technology innovation platform, continue to advance material upgrades and process iterations, accelerate the engineering demonstration and application of large-scale advanced green hydrogen production technologies and equipment, and promote the market competitiveness of green hydrogen.