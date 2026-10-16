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SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on October 16

Published: Oct 16, 2026 17:15 (GMT+8)

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices pulled back slightly. Producers maintained stable offer levels, with low-priced cargoes hard to find. Downstream buyers pushed for lower prices in inquiries, while actual transactions followed up slowly. Gadolinium oxide continued to edge lower in the afternoon, with sellers showing more flexible quotes. Buyers sought goods on an as-needed basis, and trading sentiment remained subdued. In the afternoon, Pr-Nd alloy quotes extended declines from the morning's downward adjustment. On the metal side, sellers made further concessions amid insufficient transaction follow-through. On the raw material side, Pr-Nd oxide pulled back in tandem, weakening cost support accordingly, and the overall price center shifted lower during the day. Downstream inquiries remained sluggish, with purchasing mainly driven by rigid demand and limited actual deals concluded. In the afternoon, gadolinium-iron alloy quotes moved lower in tandem, with holders showing greater willingness to concede on prices. However, buyers remained cautious in purchasing, and transactions continued to be sluggish.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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