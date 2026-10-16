SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on October 16

Prices outside China remained stable this week, with approvals and mergers progressing on the resource side [SMM Rare Earth Ex-China Weekly Review]

Ex-China rare earth prices were largely stable this week, with only terbium oxide, terbium metal, and cerium oxide edging lower, while other products consolidated in a narrow range and actual transaction volumes were sluggish. On the resource side, Greenland's Tanbreez mining plan was approved through 2050, the US Colosseum mine faced a judicial delay, and Australia's Jupiter finalized its first indicated resources. Indonesia initiated cooperation talks on rare earths and phosphates with Gabon and Congo Republic. In terms of supply reshaping, Lynas acquired Meteoric for AUD 968 million, securing Brazil's largest ionic clay project, while Arafura raised the five-year offtake annual NdPr supply from the Nolans project to 850 mt. Midstream, the Japanese JV at Lofdal in Namibia is expected to complete approvals within 30 days, and Chile's Aclara molten salt electrolysis metallization demonstration plant commenced production, gradually filling the gaps in Western rare earth processing capabilities.