logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[NPI Daily Review] Nickel Prices Drag NPI Further Down; Market Liquidity Raises Concerns

Published: Oct 16, 2026 15:39 (GMT+8)
[SMM Daily Review: Nickel Prices Drag NPI Further Down, Market Liquidity Raises Concerns] October 16 - SMM's upstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI stood at 1.8, flat MoM, while the downstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI was 1.71, up 0.05 MoM.

SMM, October 16:

       On October 16, the SMM high-grade NPI market sentiment factor stood at 1.75, up 0.02 MoM. The upstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI was 1.80, flat MoM, while the downstream sentiment factor was 1.71, up 0.05 MoM. The nickel pig iron market remained in the doldrums, with falling nickel prices fueling market pessimism. Downstream steel mills pushed aggressively for lower prices, and low-end price collection continued to probe downward. Market quotation formats diverged, with fewer fixed-price offers and more transactions negotiated on parity with average prices. Market disagreement was evident, as some enterprises believed current NPI costs remained elevated and full-year supply showed no significant surplus. However, most traders and steel mills held a bearish view, expecting further downside in prices. Overall trading was sluggish, and NPI is likely to remain locked in a weak bargaining pattern in the near term.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Analysis] Weak Demand and Rising Substitution Advantage Push High-Grade NPI Price Center Downward
1 hour ago
[SMM Analysis] Weak Demand and Rising Substitution Advantage Push High-Grade NPI Price Center Downward
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Weak Demand and Rising Substitution Advantage Push High-Grade NPI Price Center Downward
[SMM Analysis] Weak Demand and Rising Substitution Advantage Push High-Grade NPI Price Center Downward
[SMM Analysis: Weak Demand and Rising Substitution Advantage Drag Down High-Grade NPI Price Center] The average price of SMM 10-12% high-grade NPI fell 7.9 yuan/nickel unit WoW to 1,029.4 yuan/nickel unit (ex-factory, tax included). The average price of the Indonesian NPI FOB index fell 0.7 $/nickel unit WoW to 133.2 $/nickel unit. This week, the high-grade NPI market continued to drift lower, with the price center moving down steadily and bearish sentiment intensifying.
1 hour ago
[SMM Analysis] Downside Risks for Cobalt Salt Prices Remain, Nickel Intermediate Product Payables Stay Weak This Week
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Downside Risks for Cobalt Salt Prices Remain, Nickel Intermediate Product Payables Stay Weak This Week
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Downside Risks for Cobalt Salt Prices Remain, Nickel Intermediate Product Payables Stay Weak This Week
[SMM Analysis] Downside Risks for Cobalt Salt Prices Remain, Nickel Intermediate Product Payables Stay Weak This Week
2 hours ago
[SMM Nickel Flash] Indonesia Approves Revised 2026 RKAB Nickel Ore Production Quota of Approximately 290 Million Tonnes
2 hours ago
[SMM Nickel Flash] Indonesia Approves Revised 2026 RKAB Nickel Ore Production Quota of Approximately 290 Million Tonnes
Read More
[SMM Nickel Flash] Indonesia Approves Revised 2026 RKAB Nickel Ore Production Quota of Approximately 290 Million Tonnes
[SMM Nickel Flash] Indonesia Approves Revised 2026 RKAB Nickel Ore Production Quota of Approximately 290 Million Tonnes
According to Tri Winarno, Director General of Minerals and Coal at Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), the Indonesian government has approved a revised 2026 RKAB nickel ore production quota of approximately 290 million tonnes Previously, the Indonesian government had initially set the 2026 RKAB nickel ore production target at around 250–260 million tonnes.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Analysis] Weak Demand and Rising Substitution Advantage Push High-Grade NPI Price Center Downward
Oct 16, 2026 18:08 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] Downside Risks for Cobalt Salt Prices Remain, Nickel Intermediate Product Payables Stay Weak This Week
Oct 16, 2026 17:26 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Nickel Flash] Indonesia Approves Revised 2026 RKAB Nickel Ore Production Quota of Approximately 290 Million Tonnes
Oct 16, 2026 17:03 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] Nickel prices extended their downward trend this week and are expected to consolidate at lows in the short term
Oct 16, 2026 16:06 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here