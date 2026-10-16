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Antimony Market Declines, 1# Ingots Drop Below RMB 100,000/ton Post-Holiday Trading Week

Published: Oct 16, 2026 15:05 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

The first full trading week after the holiday witnessed the antimony market break out of its one‑plus‑month high-level sideways consolidation, with quotes for all products falling across the board.

On October 12 (Monday), prices of all grades were broadly cut by RMB 3,000–4,000 per ton. The downward trend accelerated on the 13th, as 1# antimony ingot dipped below the RMB 100,000/ton threshold to RMB 98,000/ton. From October 14 to 15, 1# antimony ingot briefly stabilized around the RMB 95,000/ton level. Prices moved lower again on the 16th, with 1# antimony ingot closing at RMB 92,000/ton and 0# antimony ingot at RMB 94,000/ton.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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