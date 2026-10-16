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Tellurium Prices Hold Steady at RMB 798.5/kg for 16 Consecutive Quotation Days Post-Holiday

Published: Oct 16, 2026 14:55 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

The first full trading week following the National Day holiday saw domestic tellurium quotes hold steady across the board. The average price of tellurium (99.99%) stood at RMB 798.5 per kg, with a high of RMB 807 per kg and a low of RMB 790 per kg, representing a price spread of RMB 17. No price adjustments were made throughout the five trading days of the week.

As such, the domestic average tellurium price has remained at RMB 798.5 per kg for 16 consecutive quotation days since September 17, with its price volatility ranking among the lowest across major minor metals.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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