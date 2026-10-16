The first full trading week following the National Day holiday saw domestic tellurium quotes hold steady across the board. The average price of tellurium (99.99%) stood at RMB 798.5 per kg, with a high of RMB 807 per kg and a low of RMB 790 per kg, representing a price spread of RMB 17. No price adjustments were made throughout the five trading days of the week.

As such, the domestic average tellurium price has remained at RMB 798.5 per kg for 16 consecutive quotation days since September 17, with its price volatility ranking among the lowest across major minor metals.