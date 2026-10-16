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[SMM Computing Power News] 128 H200 near-spot units quickly leased out, channel quoted at 127,000 yuan per unit per month

Published: Oct 16, 2026 11:55 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

SMM learned that on October 16, a batch of 128 H200 bare metal units (near spot, delivery cycle of about 20 days including transportation) was confirmed leased through a market channel, with a monthly rental of approximately 127,000 yuan per unit as quoted by the channel, including 6% VAT. Another batch of 256 H200 units disclosed by the same channel the previous day, which could be relocated to a designated server room, was also confirmed as out of stock during the same period.

[For details, contact: AI computing analyst Li Siming, 021-51666774]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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