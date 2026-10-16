SMM learned that on October 16, a batch of 128 H200 bare metal units (near spot, delivery cycle of about 20 days including transportation) was confirmed leased through a market channel, with a monthly rental of approximately 127,000 yuan per unit as quoted by the channel, including 6% VAT. Another batch of 256 H200 units disclosed by the same channel the previous day, which could be relocated to a designated server room, was also confirmed as out of stock during the same period.
[For details, contact: AI computing analyst Li Siming, 021-51666774]