[SMM Analysis] How Does the 5090 Purchase Premium Affect Short-Term Rental Prices? A Transmission Path Yet to Be Verified

The purchase side kept raising prices. From October 10 to 12, bids for 5090 fan cards from the same buyer rose from 50,500 yuan to 51,500 yuan per card, an increase of about 2.0%. The rental side showed divergence. From October 8 to 13, the highest price for short-term 5090 rentals rose from 3.45 to 4.50 yuan per card per hour, up 30.4%; the monthly rental range did not widen, but the average price has already moved up. SMM note: Are higher purchase prices keeping some existing cards temporarily in the circulation chain, delaying their return to the rental market? This explanation still needs to be verified through trading volume, source of goods, and the number of cards available for rent.