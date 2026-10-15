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【SMM Aluminum Flash News】Norway Uses 20 Tonnes of Recycled Aluminum from Decommissioned Oil Platform to Build Bridge

Published: Oct 15, 2026 17:47 (GMT+8)

Norway has used 20 tonnes of recycled aluminum recovered from the decommissioned Gyda offshore oil platform to construct a 55-meter pedestrian and cycle bridge in Trondheim. The scrap was sorted by Stena Recycling and subsequently remelted, cast and extruded by Hydro in Sweden, with the bridge deck made from 100% recycled aluminum.

A lifecycle assessment estimated the aluminum bridge's carbon emissions at around 120 tonnes of CO₂, compared with 500 tonnes for a comparable stainless-steel design, when end-of-life recycling benefits are included. The aluminum structure weighs approximately one-third as much as a comparable steel bridge and is expected to require minimal maintenance over a 100-year service life. The project highlights the growing potential for high-value recycled aluminum applications in construction and transport infrastructure.

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