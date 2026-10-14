[SMM survey] Hydrogen energy industry weekly review, 20261008-1014

A special report titled "China's hydrogen energy industry enters the fast lane of development," released by CCTV.com on October 11, disclosed the latest industry data: As of now, China's annual hydrogen production has reached 39 million mt, ranking first globally; to date, the total mileage of hydrogen transmission pipelines completed and planned for construction nationwide has exceeded 13,000 kilometers.

I. Project-Related Developments

CHN Energy (Baotou) Hydrogen Energy Storage Project:The hydrogen energy storage project supporting the new energy peak-shaving load for the Guoneng coal-to-olefin upgrading demonstration project has been filed. Located in the Shenhua Science and Technology Park, Jiuyuan Industrial Park, Baotou, Inner Mongolia, the project owner is Guoneng Inner Mongolia Electric Power (Baotou) Co., Ltd., with a total investment of 230.3196 million yuan. The project will build a hydrogen energy storage facility (with hourly electricity consumption of 90,000 kW), including 18 sets of 1,000 Nm³ electrolyzers, mainly constructing a hydrogen production workshop, hydrogen storage tanks, oxygen storage tanks, etc. Construction is planned to start in August 2027 and be completed in August 2028.

Longyuan Power (Zhangye) Wind-Solar-Hydrogen-Storage Integrated Project:The public tender winning bid result for the hydrogen purification system and ancillary facilities of the Zhangye Carbon Neutrality Industrial Base wind-solar-hydrogen-storage integrated project has been announced, with the bid winner being Hangzhou Tianli Air Separation Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. The project is the first green electricity hydrogen production project laid out by CHN Energy in Gansu, with plans to build a 22,000 Nm³/h alkaline electrolysis water hydrogen production system (3×1000, 8×2000, 1×3000), four 1,000 m³ hydrogen spherical tanks (3.0 MPa), and a supporting 2,000 Nm³/h pilot verification platform (one 1,000 Nm³/h alkaline electrolyzer + one 500 Nm³/h PEM electrolyzer, with 20 MPa hydrogen storage capacity of 800 Nm³).

Chahar Right Front Banner Wind-Solar Hydrogen Production Integrated Project (Phase I):The winning bidder candidates for the procurement of complete hydrogen production equipment for the Inner Mongolia Gemen Yihe New Energy Chahar Right Front Banner wind-solar hydrogen production integrated project (Phase I) have been announced, with the winning bidder candidate being Shaanxi Xingran Technology Co., Ltd., with a bid price of 143.958 million yuan. The project is located in Chahar Right Front Banner, Ulanqab City, adopting an off-grid hydrogen production mode, supported by a 50 MW wind farm and 36 sets of 250 Nm³/h PEM electrolyzers, with rated hydrogen production of 9,000 Nm³/h and a maximum of 10,800 Nm³/h.

SPIC (Fourth Batch Centralized Tender):A procurement announcement for core components of electrolysis water hydrogen production/fuel cells has been issued, purchasing 5,060 pieces of large-area commercial membrane electrode assemblies, requiring a single-piece active area >500 cm², and requiring bidders to have completed at least two similar projects between May 1, 2023 and August 31, 2026.

Inner Mongolia Yuandaima Environmental Protection Technology (Green Methanol Project):The project was recently filed, with a total investment of 3.78 billion yuan, located opposite the Xin'ao Coal Chemical Industrial Park in Dalad Banner, Ordos. Annual capture of approximately 1.5 million mt of CO₂ from industrial flue gas, with a supporting water electrolysis hydrogen production unit to generate green hydrogen, and catalytic synthesis of 1 million mt/year of high-purity green methanol. Construction is planned to start in March 2027 and be completed in February 2029.

CHN Energy Hongfeng Power Plant (Guizhou) integrated hydrogen production and refueling station:The EPC tender announcement has been released. The project is located in Qingzhen, Guiyang, Guizhou. It includes a 500kW wind turbine + 300kW PV + 500kW/1MWh lithium battery energy storage + two 300Nm³/h hydrogen production systems (one in operation, one standby) + one 4,000Nm³ gaseous high-pressure hydrogen storage cylinder group + one 500kg/day hydrogen refueling station + 10kV collector line, with a construction period of 330 days.

Guangzhou Zhujiang Power Plant (Nansha) AEM hydrogen production project:The EPC tender announcement has been released for the construction of a 40Nm³/h AEM anion exchange membrane water electrolysis hydrogen production and multi-scenario hydrogen utilization demonstration project, as a turnkey project.

Huadian Yichun Yuanzhou District hydrogen production project:The winning candidates have been announced, with PowerChina Jiangxi Electric Power Design Institute ranked as the first candidate at a bid price of 2.75 million yuan. The project is the Jiangxi Huadian Fengdingshan Phase III 70MW wind power and supporting hydrogen production project, equipped with 2×200Nm³ hydrogen production systems. The tender scope includes feasibility study, survey and design at all stages, construction drawings, as-built drawing preparation, technical specifications for equipment and material tendering, and preparation of construction tender technical documents.

Rizhao Lanshan 1,000 Nm³-class PV direct-connected hydrogen production demonstration project:Lanshan Economic Development Group is cooperating with Shandong Lankun Hydrogen Energy Technology to deploy Lankun Hydrogen's independently developed 1,000 Nm³ atmospheric-pressure electrolyzer system for the first time. The project adopts a pure off-grid mode, with PV power directly supplied to the electrolyzer through IGBT DC converters, eliminating the need for inverters and energy storage devices. The electrolyzer features flexible load regulation capability from 0 to 120%.

Hami Hydrogen Hao Energy Equipment (Xinjiang) hydrogen energy equipment project:Recently filed for approval, the project is located in the Hami High-tech Industrial Development Zone, with a total investment of 103.01 million yuan and a leased plant area of 3,510 m². Upon reaching full production, it will have an annual output of 10 sets of 1-mt-class magnesium-based solid-state cyclic hydrogen storage equipment, 200 sets of hydrogen refueling equipment, 200 sets of compressors, 1,000 hydrogen-powered two-wheelers, and 100 stationary hydrogen power generation units.

Guoneng Xinjiang Huadian Coal Company hydrogen heavy-duty truck coal transportation bidding project:Procurement of coal transportation services from Yihua Mine and Qineng Mine to Hongyanchi Power Generation Company from November 2026 to October 2028, with a tentative total transportation volume of 2.25 million mt. The winning supplier is required to sign a Hydrogen Heavy-duty Truck Hydrogen Sales Contract with Weihuliang Company, with a fixed hydrogen price of 36 yuan/kg (tax inclusive).

China Energy Engineering Songyuan "Qingqing No.1" green ammonia first ship bunkering:1,000 mt of green ammonia departed from Songyuan, Jilin, transported by LNG tank trucks via road to the Andefu Nanjing Port tank farm, then loaded onto the bunkering vessel "Shenghang Yongle" and delivered to Zhoushan Port, where ship-to-ship bunkering was completed at the Zhoushan anchorage in Zhejiang for the 210,000-mt-class ammonia-powered vessel Mineral Europa under Belgium's CMB.TECH Group. MineralEuropa will set sail from Zhoushan across the Pacific to Australia for commercial shipping. The project has achieved six "global firsts", and the Songyuan project has cumulatively delivered 7,000 mt of green ammonia to the Nanjing tank farm.

CSSC (Beihai Shipbuilding) delivers 210,000 mt ammonia dual-fuel bulk carrier:The world's first 210,000 mt ammonia dual-fuel bulk carrier "Mineral Europa" was signed over and delivered at Beihai Shipbuilding, equipped with two 3,000 m³ Type C ammonia fuel storage tanks. It is powered by a 6X72DF-A-1.0-HPSCR ammonia-fueled low-speed engine manufactured by CSSC Qingdao Marine Diesel, with ammonia slip emissions reduced to below 10 ppm, achieving near-zero ammonia escape. The system is supported by the GasLink marine ammonia fuel supply system (AFSS) from SunRui Marine Environment Engineering of the 725th Research Institute, and bunkering was completed in August 2026 by CSSC Materials Hengyu Energy, marking China's first domestic low-temperature gas trial bunkering of marine liquid ammonia.

Xinlianxin Group (Jiangxi base) green methanol ship-to-ship bunkering:Recently, Xinlianxin Group's first batch of green methanol was shipped from its Jiangxi base and bunkered to an international container liner via ship-to-ship pipeline transfer at Nansha Port in Guangzhou. As a clean marine fuel, it reduces carbon emissions by more than 70%, with product quality superior to the IMPCA international marine fuel standard, and its full life cycle carbon reduction performance is significantly better than EU requirements.

Wenjing Energy 12kW hydrogen fuel cell system (Chile):Wenjing Energy's independently developed 12kW hydrogen fuel cell system and on-board hydrogen storage system (HSS) have been successfully packaged and shipped to Chile, where they will be used in a clean energy demonstration application project. The company will dispatch engineering and technical experts to Chile for on-site guidance.

Peric Hydrogen (CSSC 718th Research Institute) 200 m³ hydrogen production equipment (Serbia):Recently, the independently developed 200 m³ complete hydrogen production equipment has completed production, commissioning and inspection, and has been delivered to Serbia's first hydrogen refueling station. The entire equipment set has passed EU CE certification.

II. Policy Review

"Action Plan for the Promotion and Application of New Energy Ships on Inland Waterways (2026-2030)":Issued by the Ministry of Transport in conjunction with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the National Energy Administration. By 2028, the ownership of new energy ships on inland waterways is expected to double compared with 2025, with electric transport ships exceeding 1,000 and methanol-powered ships exceeding 100; electric official vessels and port operation vessels are expected to increase significantly; green shipping corridors along the Yangtze River and Xijiang River trunk lines and the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, as well as ship electrification pioneer zones in the Yangtze River Delta and other areas, are expected to be basically completed; and zero-carbon waterway transport corridors totaling 3,000 km are expected to be comprehensively formed. By 2030, an industrial ecosystem with rich full-scenario business forms is expected to be basically established. It explicitly calls for "researching and formulating relevant technical standards for the application of hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines, hydrogen storage and dehydrogenation systems, storage and transportation, and bunkering in ships", and for tackling core technologies such as hydrogen and ammonia fuel power and storage systems.

2026 Industrial Energy Conservation and Carbon Reduction Standards Research Projects (MIIT):The Department of Energy Conservation and Comprehensive Utilization of MIIT announced that among 67 research projects, 13 are hydrogen energy-related, accounting for nearly one-fifth, covering four major directions: hydrogen production equipment (8 items including electrolyzers, power supplies, and purification devices), hydrogen storage and transportation (liquefaction systems, storage tank testing, etc.), carbon emission accounting (industrial by-product hydrogen and full supply chain accounting methods), and fuel cells (environmental adaptability testing, etc.).

State Council executive meeting studies and deploys the implementation of hydrogen energy comprehensive application pilots:CCTV.com reported that the national hydrogen energy comprehensive application pilot will select 5 city clusters through an "open competition" mechanism for a 4-year pilot period, with total reward funds estimated to reach 8 billion yuan over the 4 years.

Seven leagues and cities in Inner Mongolia selected for the first batch of national hydrogen energy comprehensive application pilot cities:The first batch of national hydrogen energy comprehensive application pilot city reward funds has been allocated to Inner Mongolia. Seven leagues and cities were selected: Ordos, Baotou, Wuhai, Xilingol League, Chifeng, Hinggan League, and Ulanqab. The pilot period is 4 years, with central government reward funds expected to total 1.28 billion yuan, of which the first batch of 470 million yuan has been allocated. The focus is on promoting industrial carbon reduction scenarios such as chlor-alkali chemical raw material substitution, green hydrogen and methanol, hydrogen-blended combustion, and hydrogen metallurgy, as well as innovative transportation applications such as rail transit and heavy-duty mining trucks.

"Wuhan Hydrogen Energy Comprehensive Application Pilot Implementation Plan (Draft for Comments)":Released by the Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology. During the pilot period, the large-scale demonstration application of fuel cell vehicles will serve as the core driver, while simultaneously expanding scenarios such as industrial hydrogen-blended combustion, hydrogen-powered ships, hydrogen combined heat and power supply, and hydrogen-based new-type energy storage. During the pilot period, 11 fixed hydrogen refueling stations are expected to be built and put into operation; the large-scale vehicle installation of core components such as fuel cell stacks, membrane electrodes, bipolar plates, proton exchange membranes, catalysts, carbon paper, air compressors, and hydrogen circulation systems is expected to be promoted; and by the end of the pilot period, the end-user hydrogen cost is expected to be no higher than 25 yuan/kg.

"Interim Measures of Tianjin Municipality for the Administration of Construction Approval and Operation of Hydrogen Refueling Stations for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles":Jointly issued by ten departments including the Tianjin Municipal Urban Management Commission. It consists of eight chapters and thirty-four articles, effective from the date of promulgation with a validity period of 3 years. It specifies the approval process for hydrogen refueling station construction, operational management regulations, and safety supervision requirements; commercial hydrogen refueling station operators must obtain a "Gas Business License"; the business license is valid for 5 years; each station is required to have no fewer than 10 operators, with at least one special drill every six months and at least one comprehensive emergency drill every year; and hydrogen refueling outside the station is prohibited.

"Sichuan Province '15th Five-Year Plan' Industrial Green and Low-Carbon Development Plan (Draft for Comments)":Released by the Sichuan Provincial Department of Economy and Information Technology. It proposes promoting local consumption of clean energy according to local conditions and exploring multi-energy complementary models involving hydro, wind, solar, hydrogen, and natural gas; promoting the coupled development of renewable energy and hydrogen energy in areas with suitable conditions, and advancing on-site hydrogen and oxygen production from hydro, wind, and solar power for heating and power generation; cultivating and strengthening green future industries such as clean low-carbon hydrogen, nuclear fusion energy, micro-reactor applications, and biomanufacturing; supporting pilot-scale maturation of key technologies such as near-zero carbon emission electric furnaces, high-efficiency hydrogen production electrolyzers, and CO₂ mineralization utilization of industrial solid waste; and exploring the development and application of sustainable aviation fuels such as bio-jet fuel, and the orderly development of hydrogen-powered aircraft and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

"Several Policy Measures to Support the High-Quality Development of the Hydrogen Energy Industry" (Ziyang, Sichuan):Released by the Ziyang Municipal People's Government, focusing on 8 measures: supporting industrial scientific and technological innovation, strengthening industrial fund empowerment, opening up application scenarios, supporting the promotion and application of hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles, providing comprehensive financial services, supporting industrial chain strengthening and supplementation, guiding the integrated development of "artificial intelligence + hydrogen energy", and creating a favorable business environment. Yanjiang District, High-tech Zone, and Airport Economic Zone will receive subsidies at a 30% ratio, while Anyue County and Lezhi County will receive subsidies at a 20% ratio. These can be enjoyed in addition to national and provincial policies.

III. Corporate Developments

Guoke Green Hydrogen (Dalian) Technology Co., Ltd.:On September 23, at the 7th China Liaoning International Investment and Trade Fair, the company exhibited its AWE1.5/3.2 integrated hydrogen production and refueling unit. A single cabinet integrates five functions: electrolytic water hydrogen production, purification, compression, storage, and refueling. Jointly developed with the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the 10kW-class system produces 42 standard cubic meters of hydrogen per day, with DC energy consumption for hydrogen production below 4.1 kWh/Nm³, hydrogen purity exceeding 99.9999%, output pressure reaching 35 MPa, and the ability to operate over a wide load range of 30%-120%, having passed a continuous 72-hour assessment. Non-precious metal armor catalysts have been applied in hydrogen-powered drones and hydrogen two-wheeler scenarios.

Beijing HyperT Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd.:Selected for Beijing's 2026 application scenario demonstration project list. The "Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei promotion of forward-developed 49 mt fuel cell heavy-duty truck logistics transportation application scenario" was selected for the demonstration project list. Driving range exceeds 700 km, vehicle curb weight is controlled within 10 mt, and hydrogen consumption per 100 km is as low as 7 kg under full-load conditions of 49 mt on flat highways. Cumulative operating mileage in 2025 has exceeded 1 million km.

Jiangsu HydroLink New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.:The first-phase node of the Jiangsu branch center of Zhongke Computing Power (Taixing) has been officially lit up and brought online. Jiangsu HydroLink customized an HVDC high-voltage DC power supply system for it, with single-conversion peak efficiency ≥98%, power factor ≥0.99, harmonic current ≤5%, and support for modular N+1 hot standby; for 800V scenarios, it is equipped with a 30kW bidirectional DC/DC module based on all-SiC devices, with switching time ≤200μs. The warehouse-type 25kW hydrogen energy storage backup power system requires only 35 minutes for hydrogen refueling and has a service life of 25,000 hours.

Xiamen Gulop Energy Technology Co., Ltd.:The new-type carbon-hydrogen water-fertilizer integrated machine has been comprehensively promoted and applied in Daming County, Handan, Hebei. Using formic acid as raw material to produce hydrogen while co-producing CO₂, it pressurizes and dissolves hydrogen and CO₂ into water simultaneously, achieving integrated "irrigation, carbon supplementation, and hydrogen enrichment". Field tests showed that chili pepper vitamin C content increased by 47.5% and eggplant by 30%.

Shaanxi Gas Group Transportation Energy Development Co., Ltd.:The Shaanxi Fuping hydrogen refueling demonstration station recently obtained a gas cylinder filling permit.

IV. Patent Applications

Shanghai Hydrogen Era Technology:Applied for a patent titled "An Auxiliary Fastening Device and Fastening Method for Electrolyzers" (CN122879731A, application date August 2026). Through a peripheral support frame + force application assembly + drive assembly, pressure compensation is applied to the central area of the electrolyzer (non-bolt fastening zone) to maintain the end plates, electrode plates, and other components free from deformation.

Robert Bosch GmbH:Applied for a patent titled "Electrode Separator Unit, Preparation Method, Electrolyzer Unit, and Energy Hydrogen Production Equipment" (CN122892974A). The membrane electrode assembly and the sealing frame are fixedly connected by material bonding, providing more reliable sealing, reducing the number of parts, lowering production costs, and improving production efficiency.

Shenzhen Hydrogen Energy:Applied for a patent titled "A Multi-Stage Multi-Level Flow-Dividing Electrolyzer and Its Working Method" (CN122856207A, application date July 2026). By arranging multiple flow-around chambers to divide the electrolyzer into multiple sections along its length, the flow channel length along the path is significantly shortened, improving the uniformity of electrolyte flow in each cell and reducing energy consumption per unit of hydrogen production.

Zhejiang Haozhen Hydrogen Energy:Applied for a patent titled "A Flow Stabilization and Noise Reduction Device" (CN122879732A, application date September 2026). Through a vertical gas collection header that gathers accumulated gas at high points of gas-liquid upflow piping, it ensures stable liquid levels inside the hydrogen/oxygen separator and provides assurance for pressure balance on both sides of the electrolyzer.

Huaneng Clean Energy Research Institute:Applied for a patent titled "Hydrogen Storage Alloy Containing Vanadium-Based Catalyst, Its Preparation Method and Application" (CN122855972A, publication date 2026-10-02). Addressing the issue of high dehydrogenation temperature (>250°C) caused by the thermodynamic stability of magnesium-based solid-state hydrogen storage materials, 5%-15% V-Ti-Fe high-vanadium solid solution alloy is introduced as a catalytic phase, enabling magnesium-based hydrogen storage materials to maintain high hydrogen absorption/desorption kinetics and hydrogen storage capacity at lower operating temperatures.