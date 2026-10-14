[SMM Tin Midday Review] AI narrative cools, coupled with rate hike expectations, tin prices decline on heavy volume, testing lower support

Midday Review of the Tin Spot Market on October 14, 2026

1. Price Review

SMM #1 tin was quoted at 387,000-390,000 yuan/mt today, with an average price of 388,500 yuan/mt, down sharply by 8,450 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.

The most-traded SHFE tin contract fell on heavy volume. After opening at 394,530 yuan/mt in the evening session, it trended lower throughout the session, hitting an intraday low of 382,000 yuan/mt before closing the morning at 386,580 yuan/mt, down 10,640 yuan (-2.68%). Open interest stood at 35,132 lots, up 2,363 lots. The decline accompanied by rising open interest suggests strong bearish initiative.

LME tin moved in tandem, with the market primarily in repair mode. LME tin 3M last traded at $51,655/mt, up $255 (+0.5%), and the SHFE/LME price ratio pulled back to around 7.49.

2. Price Logic

1. Fed officials collectively struck a hawkish tone, lifting rate hike expectations. Cleveland Fed President Hammack explicitly stated that further rate hikes are needed, current policy is not tight enough, and inflation is falling too slowly. Barkin noted that inflation is persistent. New York Fed President Williams expects one more rate hike within the year and no hikes needed in 2027. After the remarks, CME showed the probability of an October rate hike rising to 18.3%, while the 30-year Treasury yield hit 5.56% (a new high since 2002) and the 10-year yield reached 5.21%. This was the core macro factor weighing on risk assets overnight.

2. US AI/semiconductor stocks plunged, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbling 2.67%. Overnight, US AI hardware stocks broadly fell, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 2.67% and Micron dropping over 3%.

3. Attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz continued. Brent crude oil was reported at $105.76/bbl, with geopolitical premiums persisting. Rising risk-aversion sentiment, combined with high oil prices dampening consumption, put the broader commodity complex under pressure.

3. Spot Market

In contrast to the heavy-volume decline in futures, spot transactions clearly recovered. Trading activity began picking up from last night's session, and downstream buying remained active today, with both large orders and routine spot orders seeing increased volumes. Most suppliers maintained a wait-and-see stance with moderate willingness to sell, and premium quotes held firm. On the inventory front, LME tin inventory fell to 4,180 mt, extending destocking. Domestic social inventory saw a slight post-holiday buildup, but the absolute level remained modest. If tin price centers continue to ease, destocking is expected to resume gradually.

4. Comprehensive Outlook

After an extended period of fluctuating at highs, tin prices have clearly lost upward momentum, and the market is testing downside room under macro pressure. On the downside, the probability of another rate hike within the year is close to 90%, and the US dollar remains strong, making valuation pressure difficult to resolve in the short term. On the other hand, price bottoms still have support, as the tight supply picture remains unchanged: Yunnan Tin's maintenance will last until mid-November, domestic refined tin output in October is under pressure, production resumptions in Myanmar's Wa State have only recovered to 40%-50% of pre-suspension levels, and LME inventory remains low.

In the short term, SHFE tin is expected to swing wildly around 376,000-398,000 yuan/mt. Today's low has already approached the 380,000 yuan round-number level. If the US dollar continues to strengthen and tech stock sentiment continues to sour, further pullbacks cannot be ruled out, with the year's previous low of 375,000 yuan serving as the next support. If external sentiment stabilizes, corrective fluctuations are expected to rebound above 390,000 yuan.

On the external market, LME tin is expected to follow the downtrend but with less elasticity than SHFE tin, fluctuating around $50,500-53,000/mt in the short term. The $50,000 round-number level below and the low LME inventory of 4,180 mt form a relatively strong line of defense. If SHFE tin probes further downward, LME tin's corresponding adjustment is expected to be about 60%-70% of the domestic market's magnitude.