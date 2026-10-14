logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Computing Power Midday Comment] H20 Central China long-term agreement available for lease, complete machine listed at 2.83 million

Published: Oct 14, 2026 12:03 (GMT+8)
All 19 indices remained flat today, marking two consecutive days of no change. In central China, two H20 96G units with a one-year closed-box tax-inclusive price of 43,000 yuan (approximately 7.47 yuan per card at the time) have been listed for two days and remain available for lease, lower than the east China pre-sale price of 46,000 yuan but higher than the south China annual contract price of 41,000 yuan. With delivery not yet due and a short observation window, it is difficult to determine whether demand is weakening. A Beijing channel partner has listed nearly 20 H20 141G full units at 2.83 million yuan per unit with a three-year warranty, equivalent to approximately 354,000 yuan per card. On-site inspection is required, with a 30% deposit to lock in the goods and the balance paid after stress testing, executed across two warehouses with about nine units each.

[Market Overview] The 19 indices collected this morning remained flat across the board from the previous trading day, marking two consecutive days of no change. Both ends of the supply side showed activity simultaneously: central China mid-end specifications listed for annual contracts saw no transactions for two days, while nearly 20 units of high-memory full servers in Beijing were listed for spot sale, pushing the market into an observation period of "static indices, active supply."

[H20 96G Central China: Listed for Two Days Awaiting Lease] Two H20 96G eight-card full servers were listed in central China, with a one-year closed contract, monthly rent of 43,000 yuan including tax, equivalent to approximately 7.47 yuan per card-hour; bandwidth at 15 yuan/M/month billed separately, with delivery scheduled for October 20. This quote is lower than the 46,000 yuan pre-sale price for the same specification in east China and higher than the 41,000 yuan annual contract in south China, yet it remained unleased after two days of listing. With the delivery date not yet arrived and a relatively short observation window, it is not enough to conclude that demand is weakening.

[H20 141G Beijing: Nearly 20 Full Servers Listed at 2.83 Million Yuan] A Beijing channel party listed nearly 20 H20 141G full servers, with a unit price of 2.83 million yuan, including a three-year warranty, equivalent to approximately 354,000 yuan per card. The inventory is split between two warehouses with about 9 units each; buyers must inspect the goods on-site and pay a 30% deposit to lock in the stock, then pay the balance for cargo pick-up after stress testing is completed. Orders exceeding 9 units must be executed across two warehouses. Based on the average monthly rent of 45,500 yuan for this specification in Chengdu-Chongqing, the static payback period is approximately 62 months.

[SMM View] First, the 19 indices remained flat across the board for two consecutive days, while both sides of the supply side were simultaneously active, indicating the market is in a transitional period of "silent quotes, inventory adjustment."

Second, the central China mid-end annual contract at 43,000 yuan falls between east China's 46,000 yuan and south China's 41,000 yuan, and the quote does not constitute a discount. The hesitation in transactions stems from the delivery date not yet arriving, so it is not appropriate to conclude that demand is weakening based on this.

Third, the concentrated listing of high-memory full servers in Beijing, with requirements for on-site inspection, deposit-based stock locking, and balance payment after stress testing, reflects relatively strict terms, indicating strong bargaining willingness on the seller's side, with the three-year warranty serving as a credit enhancement.

Fourth, based on approximately 354,000 yuan per card and a monthly rent of 45,500 yuan in Chengdu-Chongqing, the static payback period is approximately 5.2 years, and the cost difference between purchasing and leasing remains the key decision factor.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
【Flash | ClassOne Wins Follow-On Equipment Orders for High-Volume 6-Inch Indium Phosphide Production】
39 mins ago
【Flash | ClassOne Wins Follow-On Equipment Orders for High-Volume 6-Inch Indium Phosphide Production】
Read More
【Flash | ClassOne Wins Follow-On Equipment Orders for High-Volume 6-Inch Indium Phosphide Production】
【Flash | ClassOne Wins Follow-On Equipment Orders for High-Volume 6-Inch Indium Phosphide Production】
ClassOne Technology has received follow-on production orders from two leading photonics manufacturers for multiple Solstice S8 single-wafer wet-processing systems. Equipped with GoldPro electroplating chambers, the systems will support high-volume gold plating of 4-inch and 6-inch Indium Phosphide (InP) wafers used in next-generation optical devices for Artificial Intelligence data centres and other high-bandwidth communications applications. Both customers have adopted Solstice as their global production tool of record for gold plating and anticipate deploying multiple additional systems as InP-based transceiver capacity expands. SMM believes the repeat orders indicate that the 6-inch InP supply chain is progressing from capacity planning to volume-manufacturing infrastructure, supporting
39 mins ago
[SMM Computing Power News] Two H20 96G units in Central China remain available for rent after two days of listing, priced at 43,000 tax-inclusive
4 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power News] Two H20 96G units in Central China remain available for rent after two days of listing, priced at 43,000 tax-inclusive
Read More
[SMM Computing Power News] Two H20 96G units in Central China remain available for rent after two days of listing, priced at 43,000 tax-inclusive
[SMM Computing Power News] Two H20 96G units in Central China remain available for rent after two days of listing, priced at 43,000 tax-inclusive
SMM learned that two H20 96G eight-card servers in central China went online this Monday and remained available for rent after two days of listing. The batch is offered on a one-year fixed-term contract with one month's rent as deposit, priced at 43,000 yuan per unit per month including tax, with bandwidth billed separately at 15 yuan per M per month. The configuration features 400G IB networking, 2TB of memory, and redundant power supplies, with both test machines and production machines to be delivered on October 20. This quote is lower than the 46,000 yuan pre-sale price for the same specification in east China and higher than the 41,000 yuan annual contract price in south China. SMM believes that with the delivery date yet to arrive and the observation window still short, it is not enough to conclude that demand is weakening, and the pace of transactions remains to be seen. For details, contact Cao Zheng at SMM: 021-51595793
4 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power Daily Review] A100 in the Yangtze River Delta drops 5.17%, 5090 disassembled new complete units start at 700,000 yuan including tax
20 hours ago
[SMM Computing Power Daily Review] A100 in the Yangtze River Delta drops 5.17%, 5090 disassembled new complete units start at 700,000 yuan including tax
Read More
[SMM Computing Power Daily Review] A100 in the Yangtze River Delta drops 5.17%, 5090 disassembled new complete units start at 700,000 yuan including tax
[SMM Computing Power Daily Review] A100 in the Yangtze River Delta drops 5.17%, 5090 disassembled new complete units start at 700,000 yuan including tax
[Market Overview] The SMM computing power leasing price composite index closed at 18.266 yuan/card·hour today, pulling back 0.16 yuan, or 0.87%, from 18.426 yuan on October 12. On a full-server 8-card basis, this equates to approximately 105,200 yuan/unit·month, marking the first decline after three consecutive trading days of gains following the holiday (since October 8). From 16.72 yuan on October 8, the cumulative post-holiday gain stands at 10.2%, with today's pullback still limited in scope.
20 hours ago
Related News
news
【Flash | ClassOne Wins Follow-On Equipment Orders for High-Volume 6-Inch Indium Phosphide Production】
Oct 14, 2026 14:00 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Computing Power News] Two H20 96G units in Central China remain available for rent after two days of listing, priced at 43,000 tax-inclusive
Oct 14, 2026 10:34 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Computing Power Daily Review] A100 in the Yangtze River Delta drops 5.17%, 5090 disassembled new complete units start at 700,000 yuan including tax
Oct 13, 2026 18:36 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] Price Hikes Reach Desktop Devices; Computing Power Shortage Shows No Sign of Peaking
Oct 13, 2026 14:41 (GMT+8)