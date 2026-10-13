Valterra Platinum has achieved annual cost savings of R203 million through the deployment of Jameson flotation cells at the north concentrator of its Mogalakwena mine in South Africa, according to an update published on 9 October 2026. The technology replaced approximately 44 conventional flotation cells with four Jameson cells, improving the efficiency of platinum-group metal (PGM) concentration. The project has also reduced concentrate volumes sent for smelting, lowering smelting electricity consumption by 70.5 million kWh and associated carbon emissions by approximately 73,000 tonnes, according to the company’s first-half results.

For the chromium market, the development highlights how improved mineral processing and concentrate management can help PGM producers address chrome-related smelting constraints. Valterra blends concentrates from different ore sources to manage chrome content in smelter feed, while continuing to optimize chrome recovery circuits at its Amandelbult and Mototolo operations. A study into deploying Jameson cells at Mogalakwena’s south concentrator is also well advanced, although the projected benefits have not yet been confirmed.