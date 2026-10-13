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[SMM Chromium Flash] Bengwenyama PFS Update Lifts Projected Chrome Concentrate Output to 1 Million Tonnes per Year

Published: Oct 13, 2026 20:15 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Southern Palladium’s updated 2026 prefeasibility study for its 70%-owned Bengwenyama PGM-chrome project in South Africa projects steady-state chrome concentrate production of approximately 1 million tonnes per year, up from around 350,000 tonnes in the previous optimized prefeasibility study. The revised outlook follows metallurgical test work that lifted projected chromite recovery to 85.6% from 30%. Life-of-mine chrome concentrate output is projected at 17.2 million tonnes, grading 42% Cr₂O₃, compared with 6 million tonnes previously.

The updated study positions chrome as a co-product alongside platinum-group metals, potentially increasing Bengwenyama’s contribution to South Africa’s future chrome supply. However, the figures remain project forecasts rather than current production. Southern Palladium expects to complete the definitive feasibility study in the first quarter of 2027, while development remains subject to financing and outstanding permitting requirements.

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