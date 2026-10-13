Second-life Application Market Prices Edged Down This Week, Weakening Costs Put Pressure on the Market [SMM Weekly Review]

Prices in the second-life application market edged down this week, with trading sentiment remaining sluggish. The broad weakening of raw materials on the cost side was the main driver behind this round of price adjustments. The cost side shifted notably lower overall, with raw materials weakening across the board. This week, lithium carbonate fell markedly, cobalt sulphate pulled back sharply, and nickel sulphate extended its earlier weakness. The synchronized softening of the three core raw materials continued to erode cost support for second-life products. On the supply side, conditions remained generally stable, with smooth circulation of goods across all categories and no concentrated release or tightening of supply. The supply side was relatively neutral, and suppliers gradually lowered their quotes as costs eased. On the demand side, the subdued pattern persisted, with downstream purchase willingness remaining weak. The transmission of raw material prices has not yet fully taken hold, but the sharp cost fluctuations have already pushed transaction prices lower, while also intensifying wait-and-see sentiment in the market, with insufficient follow-through in transactions.