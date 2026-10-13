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Lopal: Subsidiary Signs Long-Term Sales Agreement for LFP Cathode Materials

Published: Oct 13, 2026 14:37 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Lopal announced in an evening filing that its second-tier holding subsidiary Nanjing Lithium Source and Jiyao Tongxing signed a Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement. Under the agreement, provided that product settlement prices are competitive and delivery cycles, quality, and technology meet requirements, Nanjing Lithium Source and its affiliated producers will sell a combined 378,600-567,800 mt of LFP cathode materials to Jiyao Tongxing from 2026 to 2030, with specific sales volumes determined by orders. The specific unit price is subject to fluctuations in major raw material prices and will be determined monthly by both parties in accordance with the agreement terms.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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