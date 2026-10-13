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[SMM PV News] The 2026 World New Energy and New Materials Conference kicks off in Ordos!

Published: Oct 13, 2026 14:32 (GMT+8)
On October 12, the 2026 World New Energy and New Materials Conference grandly opened in Ordos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. With the theme of "Diverse Synergy and Multi-Energy Complementarity to Co-create a New Global Energy Ecosystem," the conference aims to thoroughly implement the national energy security strategy, share experience in energy transition from northern China, promote the development of the entire new energy and new materials industry chain, and build a global, professional platform for government-industry-academia-research-application exchange and cooperation. Focusing on core topics such as building a national demonstration model for multi-energy complementary industries, promoting the clean transition of traditional energy and the coupled development of new energy and new materials, and accelerating independent breakthroughs in key technologies, the conference seeks to attract global industrial, scientific, and capital resources to Inner Mongolia and Ordos, and jointly build a safe, low-carbon, open, and win-win global energy ecosystem.

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