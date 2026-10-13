National Day Holiday Solid-State Battery Industry Review: Strong Policy Push but Slow Industrial Progress [SMM Analysis]

[SMM Analysis: Solid-State Battery Industry Review During the National Day Holiday: Strong Policy Push but Slow Industrial Progress] During the National Day holiday, the solid-state battery sector showed a pattern of "hot policies, slow industry." The 15th Five-Year Plan from seven ministries targets full solid-state scale-up by 2030; Guoci's sulphide production line was completed, Chunli's GWh-class polymer line began production, a 100 GWh project was signed, and outside China, Samsung SDI/EcoPro cooperation and BMW real-vehicle validation moved forward. However, materials are seeing "rising volumes and falling prices," and moving from pilot to mass production still requires 2-3 years, with cost reduction, yield, and client validation remaining the three major hurdles yet to be overcome.