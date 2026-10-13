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South Korean Government Prioritizes Support for Sodium-Ion and Solid-State Batteries

Published: Oct 13, 2026 14:06 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Recently, South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, together with the three major battery manufacturers LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI, and SK On, as well as material companies such as POSCO Future M, L&F, and EcoPro BM, released the Battery Industry Technology Roadmap in Seoul. The South Korean government plans to invest approximately 400 billion won in R&D funding from 2027 to 2031, while companies will invest approximately 8 trillion won by 2030, totaling approximately 8.4 trillion won (about $6 billion), focusing on two key areas: sodium-ion batteries and all-solid-state batteries.

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