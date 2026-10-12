As of October 9, 2026, China’s total chrome ore inventory at ports rose to 4.996 million mt, up 113,600 mt (+2.33%) from 4.882 million mt on September 30, the first increase after three straight weekly declines. The comparison spans the National Day holiday, with the prior dataset cut on September 30. Stocks remain 321,800 mt (-6.05%) below the September 11 peak of 5.318 million mt.

Tianjin Port accounted for the entire rebound, rising 141,300 mt (+3.30%) to 4.4192 million mt, lifting its share of the national total to 88.5% from 87.6%. Other ports drew a combined 27,700 mt: Qinzhou plus Fangchenggang fell 12,700 mt (-3.22%) to 381,600 mt, Chongqing fell 10,000 mt (-12.50%) to 70,000 mt, and Lianyungang fell 5,000 mt (-7.69%) to 60,000 mt. Shanghai, Caofeidian and other ports, and Zhanjiang were unchanged.

The Tianjin build reflects weak offtake during the holiday. Trading stalled, overseas suppliers suspended offers to China, and smelters made only small restocking purchases. Mainstream mills had cut October ferrochrome tender prices by RMB 200 per 50mt unit, and high-carbon ferrochrome output fell 3.17% MoM in September on cost inversion, with southern output down 23.33%, which likely left southern ports with thin arrivals rather than strong consumption. Departures also held at 624,900-660,600 mt for three weeks to October 2, well above the mid-to-late August lull, so stronger arrivals are likely to keep Tianjin stocks elevated into mid-October.