[SMM Chromium Flash] Global Chrome Ore Departures Surge 32.16% WoW to 849,100 mt, Richards Bay Leads Gains

Global chrome ore departures totaled 849,100 mt in the week ended October 9, up 32.16% week-on-week, according to SMM’s latest data. This is the highest weekly volume among the past 10 weeks of data, ahead of the 717,000 mt recorded in the week ended August 7. Unlike recent weeks, the increase was not driven by Maputo, as three of the four tracked ports posted gains while Maputo moved lower. Richards Bay led the rebound, with departures rising 182.76% to 270,600 mt from 95,700 mt, lifting its share of total departures to roughly 32% from about 15% a week earlier. The sharp swing, following a 57.99% decline the prior week, reinforces the intermittent, batch-driven loading pattern seen at the port in recent weeks. Mersin also climbed 92.24% to 111,500 mt from 58,000 mt, its highest weekly volume over the same period. Beira resumed shipments with 34,400 mt after four consecutive weeks of zero departures, its second active week in the series. Maputo departures eased 11.50% to 432,600 mt from 488,800 mt, and its share of total departures narrowed to roughly 51% from about 76% the previous week. The port nonetheless remained the largest single corridor, with volumes still well above the 340,200 mt recorded in the week ended September 25. Overall, the week’s data points to a broader distribution of seaborne chrome ore flows from Southern Africa, with the strength in total departures coming from the secondary ports rather than from Maputo. Whether Richards Bay and Mersin can sustain these elevated volumes will be a key factor for regional shipment levels in the weeks ahead.