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[SMM survey] Holiday short-term shutdowns & accident impact Iron ore concentrates production continues to decline

Published: Oct 12, 2026 11:41 (GMT+8)
According to the latest SMM statistics, China's overall mine capacity utilization rate was 57.3% this week, down 0.8 percentage points WoW. Iron ore concentrate production was 870,000 mt, down 28,000 mt WoW. During the same period, mine concentrate inventory rose by 15,000 mt to approximately 263,000 mt.

According to SMM's latest statistics, China's overall mine capacity utilization rate stood at 57.3% this week, down 0.8 percentage points WoW; iron ore concentrates production was 870,000 mt, down 28,000 mt WoW. Over the same period, mine concentrates inventory rose by 15,000 mt to approximately 263,000 mt.

In the first week after the holiday, China's iron ore concentrates production edged down from pre-holiday levels. On one hand, affected by the holiday, some state-owned ore processing facilities underwent short-term maintenance; on the other hand, a roof fall accident at an individual ore processing facility in the east China Anhui region led to an overall production decline.

This week, as ore processing facilities that underwent short-term holiday maintenance gradually resume normal production, overall production may rebound slightly; other ore processing facilities are mostly expected to maintain normal production as planned. On balance, China's iron ore concentrates production is likely to edge up.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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