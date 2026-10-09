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[Solid-state: Chunli New Energy's 1GWh solid-state battery plant starts production in Jiangxi]

Published: Oct 09, 2026 09:05 (GMT+8)
Chunli New Energy's 1GWh solid-state battery manufacturing base in Hukou County, Jiangxi officially began production on Sep 29, moving its all-solid-state batteries from R&D to scaled manufacturing. At the launch summit, the company signed multiple GWh-level deals, including a 10GWh energy storage strategic partnership and a 1GWh storage equipment order, supply of 200,000 standardized battery-swap products, a RMB 300 million cooperation deal, and an overseas partnership to co-develop all-solid-state batteries for e-bikes.

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