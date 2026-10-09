Solid-State Battery Next Decade Series, Part 7 of 9: Global Competitive Landscape—The "Patent Shadow War" and Industrialisation Race Among China, Japan and South Korea [SMM Analysis]

[SMM Analysis: Solid-State Battery Next Decade Series, 7 of 9: Global Competitive Landscape—The "Patent Shadow War" and Industrialisation Race Among China, Japan, and South Korea] Is the development of global solid-state batteries measured by patents, determining the endpoint of each country's technological route? Currently, the global competition features China leading in quantity, while Japan and South Korea hold key patent positions. China is pursuing a dual-track approach, with solid-liquid batteries already in mass production and all-solid-state batteries catching up; Japan is doubling down on sulphide, South Korea is targeting dual markets, and Europe and the US are adopting technology imports plus local manufacturing. 2027-2028 is a critical window, with patents, industrialisation speed, and lithium sulphide capacity deciding the outcome.