[SMM Titanium Flash] The UK Trade Remedies Authority has published an initial recommendation for a five-year mixed anti-dumping duty on Chinese rutile titanium dioxide. Proposed rates are 48.29%, with a minimum of £0.665/kg for cooperating exporters, and 63.66%, with a £0.876/kg minimum for other exporters. The TRA found dumping and an imminent threat of injury; May 2026 imports were more than 299% of their May 2025 volume.

No duty has yet been imposed. Interested parties may comment until 26 October, after which the TRA will make a final recommendation to the Secretary of State. If adopted, the measure could support UK pigment producers facing rapidly rising Chinese imports, while raising sourcing costs or prompting supplier shifts for paint, plastics and paper manufacturers. The exact market effect depends on the minister’s decision and final scope.