South Africa's diesel prices increase sharply from October 7, with 0.005% sulphur diesel rising by 324.38 cents/litre (R3.24/litre) and 0.05% sulphur diesel by 284.38 cents/litre (R2.84/litre). The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources attributed the increase mainly to higher international crude and petroleum-product prices, with average Brent crude rising from US$87.89/bbl to US$101/bbl during the pricing period.

The increase is likely to add pressure to chrome ore logistics costs, particularly for material transported by road from South African mines to beneficiation plants, smelters and export terminals. Freight News estimates that a truck consuming 4,000 litres of low-sulphur diesel per month would face an additional R11,375–R12,975 in monthly fuel costs, depending on the diesel grade. For chrome producers and traders, the higher fuel bill could put pressure on trucking rates and delivered ore costs, although the actual impact will vary with haulage distance, contract structures and the extent to which higher transport costs are passed through to buyers.