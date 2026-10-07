logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Chromium Flash] India's New Mineral Exchange Could Reshape Domestic Chromite Price Discovery

Published: Oct 07, 2026 21:33 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

India's inclusion of chromite among the five minerals initially eligible for trading on the proposed mineral exchanges provides the regulatory basis for a new domestic price-discovery mechanism.

The significance for the chromium market lies in the potential shift from predominantly negotiated or transaction-specific pricing toward a more transparent market reference based on exchange transactions. The framework envisages electronic trading, standardized quality specifications, assaying arrangements and delivery-based contracts, which could make price comparisons across different chromite grades and transactions more consistent. If sufficient miners, processors and ferrochrome producers participate, exchange-generated transaction data could eventually provide a useful reference for domestic chromite prices and quality differentials. However, the extent of its influence will depend on actual trading volumes, market participation and liquidity once an exchange becomes operational; the current registration process does not yet establish that such a price benchmark will emerge.

News image 1

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Chromium Flash] South Africa's Diesel Surge Raises Chrome Ore Transport Costs
1 hour ago
[SMM Chromium Flash] South Africa's Diesel Surge Raises Chrome Ore Transport Costs
Read More
[SMM Chromium Flash] South Africa's Diesel Surge Raises Chrome Ore Transport Costs
[SMM Chromium Flash] South Africa's Diesel Surge Raises Chrome Ore Transport Costs
South Africa's diesel prices increase sharply from October 7, with 0.005% sulphur diesel rising by 324.38 cents/litre (R3.24/litre) and 0.05% sulphur diesel by 284.38 cents/litre (R2.84/litre). The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources attributed the increase mainly to higher international crude and petroleum-product prices, with average Brent crude rising from US$87.89/bbl to US$101/bbl during the pricing period. The increase is likely to add pressure to chrome ore logistics costs, particularly for material transported by road from South African mines to beneficiation plants, smelters and export terminals. Freight News estimates that a truck consuming 4,000 litres of low-sulphur diesel per month would face an additional R11,375–R12,975 in monthly fuel costs, depending on the diesel grade. For chrome producers and traders, the higher fuel bill could put pressure on trucking rates and delivered ore costs, although the actual impact will vary with haulage distance, contract structures and the extent to which higher transport costs are passed through to buyers.
1 hour ago
【SMM Analysis】Persistent Loose Supply‑Demand: Silicon‑Manganese Chain May Stay in Range‑Bound Oscillation Post‑holiday
3 hours ago
【SMM Analysis】Persistent Loose Supply‑Demand: Silicon‑Manganese Chain May Stay in Range‑Bound Oscillation Post‑holiday
Read More
【SMM Analysis】Persistent Loose Supply‑Demand: Silicon‑Manganese Chain May Stay in Range‑Bound Oscillation Post‑holiday
【SMM Analysis】Persistent Loose Supply‑Demand: Silicon‑Manganese Chain May Stay in Range‑Bound Oscillation Post‑holiday
During the National Day holiday, the domestic silicon‑manganese market and its upstream‑downstream sectors saw generally stable prices with thin trading and no notable price swings. Three core variables deserve close attention post‑holiday. The manganese alloy industrial chain is expected to show relatively obvious improvement in November.
3 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Supply-Demand Surplus Persists, SiMn Industry Chain Likely to Move Sideways After the Holiday
3 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Supply-Demand Surplus Persists, SiMn Industry Chain Likely to Move Sideways After the Holiday
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Supply-Demand Surplus Persists, SiMn Industry Chain Likely to Move Sideways After the Holiday
[SMM Analysis] Supply-Demand Surplus Persists, SiMn Industry Chain Likely to Move Sideways After the Holiday
During the National Day holiday, China's SiMn market and its upstream and downstream sectors remained stable overall, with sluggish trading and no significant price fluctuations. The SiMn market is currently locked in a tug-of-war between longs and shorts, underpinned by costs on one side and weighed down by weak demand and high inventories on the other. Prices lack an independent trend, with intraday fluctuations largely tracking ferrous metals and macro-driven futures. Over the medium and long term, there is no notable supply gap in the industry, and the overall supply-demand balance remains loose, making a fundamental reversal difficult. Both upside and downside are limited for the SiMn market, and it is likely to continue moving sideways in the near term. A turning point will require a substantive recovery in end-use demand or the implementation of concentrated production cuts across the industry. The manganese alloy industry chain is expected to show more noticeable improvement in November.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Chromium Flash] South Africa's Diesel Surge Raises Chrome Ore Transport Costs
Oct 07, 2026 21:43 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM Analysis】Persistent Loose Supply‑Demand: Silicon‑Manganese Chain May Stay in Range‑Bound Oscillation Post‑holiday
Oct 07, 2026 18:56 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] Supply-Demand Surplus Persists, SiMn Industry Chain Likely to Move Sideways After the Holiday
Oct 07, 2026 18:55 (GMT+8)
news
National Day Holiday Chrome Ore Market Review and Post-Holiday Outlook [SMM Analysis]
Oct 07, 2026 17:48 (GMT+8)