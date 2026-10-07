logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

National Day Holiday Chrome Ore Market Review and Post-Holiday Outlook [SMM Analysis]

Published: Oct 07, 2026 17:48 (GMT+8)

October 7, 2026 news:

During the National Day holiday, trading in China's chrome ore market stalled, with no significant price fluctuations. In the spot market, Tianjin port 40-42% South African fines were quoted at 52-52.5 yuan/mtu; 40-42% South African raw ore was quoted at 51-52 yuan/mtu; 46-48% Zimbabwean chrome concentrate was quoted at 54-55 yuan/mtu; 48-50% Zimbabwean chrome concentrate ore was quoted at 56-57 yuan/mtu; 40-42% Turkish chrome lump ore was quoted at 70-71 yuan/mtu, and 46-48% Turkish chrome concentrate ore was quoted at 70-71 yuan/mtu, all flat MoM from the last trading day before the holiday. In the futures market, the latest pre-holiday quote for 40-42% South African fines was $265/mt; 48-50% Zimbabwean fines were quoted at $355-365/mt; 40-42% Turkish lump ore was quoted at $335-345/mt, flat MoM.

Pricing deals were largely completed in late September. Affected by sluggish ferrochrome shipments, smelters showed insufficient willingness for concentrated procurement of chrome ore as a raw material, making only small restocking purchases. Meanwhile, the decline in port chrome ore inventory was limited, with overall levels staying high, and the supply side remained in surplus. Some traders, seeking to sell and recover funds, offered concessions, with actual transaction prices below quotes and limited volumes. Entering the National Day holiday, the combination of end-user market closures and weak expectations led overseas chrome ore suppliers to suspend offers to China, and domestic spot prices saw no updates. The market was largely in a holiday wait-and-see mode, awaiting guidance from post-holiday steel tender prices.

Looking ahead, the recovery of leading South African ferrochrome smelters on the supply side will directly influence the pace of subsequent chrome ore shipments. Although recent chrome ore port arrivals have edged down slightly, overall chrome ore inventory remains high, making rapid short-term destocking difficult. Moreover, downstream ferrochrome producers have been cutting production or suspending operations due to losses, weakening bottom support for chrome ore as a raw material on the demand side. Participants are generally pessimistic, and chrome ore prices are expected to face further downside risk.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Surplus Hard to Change, Prices Under Pressure: National Day Holiday Ferrochrome Market Review and Outlook [SMM Analysis]
34 mins ago
Surplus Hard to Change, Prices Under Pressure: National Day Holiday Ferrochrome Market Review and Outlook [SMM Analysis]
Read More
Surplus Hard to Change, Prices Under Pressure: National Day Holiday Ferrochrome Market Review and Outlook [SMM Analysis]
Surplus Hard to Change, Prices Under Pressure: National Day Holiday Ferrochrome Market Review and Outlook [SMM Analysis]
34 mins ago
Volta identifies potential third critical metal at Springer
1 hour ago
Volta identifies potential third critical metal at Springer
Read More
Volta identifies potential third critical metal at Springer
Volta identifies potential third critical metal at Springer
[SMM Niobium Flash] Volta Metals' compilation of 39 holes at its Springer project near Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, has identified niobium intervals longer than two metres in 13 holes. Reported results included 41.8 metres at 0.16% Nb₂O₅, including 2.0 metres at 0.46%, in hole SL12-12, and 58.2 metres at 0.11% Nb₂O₅ in SL11-01. The update followed completion of a 13-hole, 5,445-metre winter programme, for which all assays have now been received. The finding could add optionality to a deposit already being evaluated for rare earths and gallium, but it is early-stage. Volta explicitly said niobium is absent from the current resource estimate, no niobium metallurgical work has been completed, the grades are below those of primary niobium mines, and no decision has been made on dedicated follow-up. The company will first assess whether the data justify mineralogical, analytical and metallurgical work; therefore the release establishes exploration potential, not a recoverable resource or economic production case.
1 hour ago
[SMM Chromium Flash] India Opens Mineral Exchange Registration Including Chromite
2 hours ago
[SMM Chromium Flash] India Opens Mineral Exchange Registration Including Chromite
Read More
[SMM Chromium Flash] India Opens Mineral Exchange Registration Including Chromite
[SMM Chromium Flash] India Opens Mineral Exchange Registration Including Chromite
India has opened the registration process for companies seeking to establish and operate mineral exchanges under the Mineral Exchange Rules, 2026, with the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) issuing its application notice on October 1 and publishing the documents on October 3. The initial scope covers five minerals — iron, chromite, bauxite, limestone and manganese — and applications are due by November 2. The proposed exchanges are intended to facilitate organised trading and improve transparency in India's mineral markets. For the chromium industry, the inclusion of chromite is particularly significant as it could introduce a more formal mechanism for domestic price discovery and transaction transparency in one of India's key chromite-producing markets. The framework envisages trading, price dissemination and delivery-based contracts, potentially providing miners, processors and ferrochrome producers with an additional reference point for chromite transactions. However, the eventual impact on pricing and liquidity will depend on the exchange operator, participation and the volume of chromite traded once the platform becomes operational.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
Surplus Hard to Change, Prices Under Pressure: National Day Holiday Ferrochrome Market Review and Outlook [SMM Analysis]
Oct 07, 2026 17:46 (GMT+8)
news
Volta identifies potential third critical metal at Springer
Oct 07, 2026 16:24 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Chromium Flash] India Opens Mineral Exchange Registration Including Chromite
Oct 07, 2026 15:25 (GMT+8)
news
【Flash | Sumitomo Chemical Starts Mass Production of 4-Inch InP Epiwafers】
Oct 07, 2026 11:07 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here