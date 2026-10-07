Global Lithium Ore Market Review During China’s Holiday: Focus Returns to Conversion Margins [SMM Analysis]

During China’s National Day holiday, domestic lithium trading largely paused, but the global upstream market continued to evolve. Overall, there was no new structural supply shock. In Brazil, the disruption at Sigma Lithium’s Grota do Cirilo operation was relatively short-lived. In Australia, established mines continued to advance expansion plans, while several African projects moved forward with restart attempts. The broader supply-side theme remained unchanged: existing producers are increasing output, idled projects are seeking to return, and greenfield projects are still working through execution risks.

The most notable supply-side event during the holiday came from Brazil. Sigma Lithium’s Grota do Cirilo operation in Minas Gerais faced temporary disruption related to environmental licensing and legal proceedings, leading the company to suspend part of its mining and processing activity and adjust its near-term production schedule. The interruption was subsequently eased as the legal situation changed and operations resumed. From a physical supply perspective, the event looks more like a short-term disruption than a sustained loss of Brazilian spodumene supply. The more important question now is how quickly production and shipments normalize.

Australia continued to demonstrate the supply flexibility of mature lithium operations. Liontown has approved the next phase of expansion at Kathleen Valley, even as the underground operation remains in ramp-up. At the same time, established assets such as Wodgina, Mt Marion and Pilgangoora continue to run at relatively high levels, while some producers are progressing plant expansions, underground developments or the restart of previously idled capacity.

This marks an important shift in the Australian market. Compared with the previous two years, when the focus was largely on production cuts and mine closures, the current cycle is increasingly characterized by restarts, ramp-ups and brownfield expansions. For medium-term supply, this matters because existing mines already have processing plants, logistics, customer relationships and financing structures in place. Their incremental tonnes can therefore reach the market faster and with lower execution risk than many greenfield projects.

Africa remains much more fragmented. Several projects that had previously stalled because of financing, technical or operational issues are attempting to restart, but their contribution to global supply should still be treated cautiously. Resource size and nameplate capacity do not automatically translate into deliverable supply. Plant stability, recovery rates, concentrate grade, road and port infrastructure, and local policy all determine how much material can actually reach the seaborne market.

Zimbabwe remains one of the key regions to watch. The government continues to push for more domestic lithium processing, which may further constrain concentrate exports over time. At the same time, local lithium sulfate and chemical conversion capacity is still being built and ramped up. If export restrictions tighten faster than domestic processing capacity comes online, the market could see a temporary mismatch between mine output and the ability to process or export that material. For this reason, actual shipment volumes remain more relevant than announced mine capacity when assessing African supply.

On the trading side, China’s holiday reduced spot activity, meaning overseas mine offers reflected seller expectations more than fully tested transaction levels. Australian spodumene offers remained firm before the holiday, but converter acceptance of higher prices had already weakened as margins came under pressure. Purchasing was increasingly concentrated on immediate production needs rather than aggressive restocking.

That means post-holiday price direction should not be judged by offers alone. Actual transactions will matter more. If miners continue to raise offers but high-priced cargoes fail to trade, that would suggest ore prices are approaching the limit of converter economics. If converters continue to restock despite high prices, then the current ore market still has fundamental support.

Inventory will also need to be viewed by location rather than in aggregate. If arrivals from Australia, Brazil and Africa remain high while converter purchasing stays cautious, more material may accumulate at ports and in the trading channel rather than at smelters. By contrast, an increase in plant-level raw material inventories would signal stronger downstream confidence in lithium carbonate prices and production demand.

The key indicators after the holiday are therefore port inventories, trader-held saleable stocks, converter raw material inventories and material in transit. Where inventory builds will determine where pricing pressure ultimately sits.

The core market issue has now shifted away from whether lithium ore is available. The more important question is whether current ore prices can continue to be absorbed by converter margins. Ore prices are still supported by limited low-priced spot material, firm producer offers and seasonal demand, but refining economics are becoming a stronger constraint.

For third-party converters, the maximum sustainable ore price ultimately depends on lithium carbonate prices, concentrate consumption rates and conversion costs. If ore prices continue to rise faster than lithium carbonate, converters will eventually respond by cutting purchases, delaying restocking or lowering bid levels. Ore and lithium salt prices cannot diverge indefinitely.

Overall, developments during the National Day holiday did not materially change the medium-term direction of global lithium ore supply. Sigma’s disruption was temporary, Australian producers continue to unlock supply flexibility, and some African projects are attempting to return to the market. The broader supply trend remains one of growth rather than contraction.

The key question for the post-holiday market is therefore not whether there is enough lithium ore, but:

How long can current ore prices remain supported before converter margins force a reset?