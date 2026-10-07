【Flash | Adanac Technical Report Outlines Long-Life Primary Molybdenum Supply】

EraNova Metals filed an NI 43-101 PEA technical report for its 100%-owned Adanac molybdenum project in Canada. The report confirms the August 6 results without material differences. The proposed 30,000-tpd operation has a 24-year mine life and targets average annual molybdenum output of 11.4 million lb (about 5,171 tonnes), with 270.1 million lb (about 122,515 tonnes) of payable molybdenum over the mine life. Initial capital is estimated at C$953.3 million. EraNova plans to initiate a feasibility study and advance environmental assessment and permitting. The PEA remains preliminary, with no final investment decision or production schedule.