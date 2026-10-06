Solid-state Battery September Analysis and Quarterly Review: Policy and Capital Heat Up, Material Spot Cools Down, Industrialisation Moves from "kg" to "mt" [SMM Analysis]

[SMM Analysis: Solid-State Battery September Analysis and Quarterly Review: Policy and Capital Heat Up While Material Spot Cools Down; Industrialisation Moves from "kg-Level" to "mt-Level"] In Q3 2026, the solid-state battery industry is at a critical stage of transition from "pilot verification" to "pre-mass production." National-level special plans have been implemented, and the standards system is being improved at an accelerated pace. On the material side, sulphide is experiencing "volume growth with price decline," entering a transitional period of "mt-level" volume ramp-up. On the technology side, solid-liquid (semi-solid-state) batteries are taking the lead in commercial vehicles, energy storage, eVTOL and other application scenarios, while pilot lines for all-solid-state batteries are being intensively constructed. Capital and industry are deeply aligned, equipment orders continue to be secured, and downstream application scenarios are blossoming across multiple fronts. At the same time, risks such as insufficient capacity utilization rate, order delays, and interface and manufacturing bottlenecks remain, requiring a rational view of the pace of industrialisation.