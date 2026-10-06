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EcoPro BM and Samsung SDI Sign MOU to Develop Solid-State Battery Materials

Published: Oct 06, 2026 12:30 (GMT+8)

EcoPro BM announced on October 6 that it signed an MOU with Samsung SDI to develop materials for solid-state batteries.

The collaboration covers cathode materials, cathode electrolytes and separator electrolytes. Samsung SDI will focus on battery cell development and mass-production technology, while EcoPro BM will develop core materials. The companies will cooperate on development, quality assessment and production readiness, targeting commercialisation of sulfide-based solid-state batteries in 2027.

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