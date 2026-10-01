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Rio Tinto Secures Bell Bay Smelter Operations Through End-2031

Published: Oct 01, 2026 17:09 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Rio Tinto announced on October 1 that it had reached agreements with the Tasmanian Government, the Australian Commonwealth Government and Hydro Tasmania to extend electricity supply to the Bell Bay aluminium smelter through the end of 2031. The two governments will also provide a combined A$200 million support package over five years, contributing A$100 million each. Commercial terms of the power agreement were not disclosed.

Bell Bay produces around 190,000 tonnes of primary aluminium annually, while its existing electricity contract was due to expire at the end of 2026. The agreement removes the smelter’s immediate operational uncertainty. Bell Bay is the third major Australian aluminium smelter to receive government-backed support in 2026, following Boyne and Tomago, highlighting continued pressure from high electricity costs and international competition.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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