[SMM Titanium Flash] More than 6,500 people in Madagascar have filed a claim in London’s High Court against Rio Tinto over alleged contamination linked to its QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM) ilmenite operation, Reuters reported on 30 September. The claimants, represented by Leigh Day, allege wastewater exposed communities to lead and uranium and seek compensation and remedial orders. Rio Tinto said it had been notified but had not received the claim documents. It said its water monitoring found uranium samples below detection limits and most lead samples below detection limits.

QMM produces ilmenite for the titanium dioxide supply chain. The case places water management and community relations at a major African mineral sands operation under renewed scrutiny. The allegations remain unproven, and the filing itself does not establish any change in QMM production.