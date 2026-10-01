[SMM PV Flash] Australian Storage Company RedEarth Enters Voluntary Administration

RedEarth Energy Storage, an Australian designer and assembler of battery systems, entered voluntary administration on 25 September, with employees subsequently confirming that their employment had ended. Voluntary administration is not the same as liquidation: an independent administrator typically assesses restructuring, a deed of company arrangement, a return to directors or eventual liquidation, while the company has not yet issued a complete public customer notice. Treatment of existing orders, after-sales support and warranties therefore remains subject to further administrator guidance, highlighting the pressure on local storage brands from falling import prices, scale-up requirements and working-capital constraints.