[Korean steel stocks surge on Alaska LNG project demand hopes]
South Korean steel stocks rallied early on the 1st. Daehan Steel rose 17.07% to 9,120 won, Dongkuk Steel Mill gained 13.33% to 10,710 won, KISWIRE added 10.03%, KISCO 8.92%, KG Dongbu Steel 6.06%, SeAH Steel 3.52% and Hyundai Steel 2.50%. The gains followed US President Donald Trump's formalisation of Korea's participation in the Alaska LNG development project. Trump said the deal is one of the largest US energy infrastructure investments, with the Korean government planning to invest up to 200 billion USD. The plan covers 6 GW of power facilities, eight new large-scale nuclear plants and an Alaska LNG pipeline. Pipelines, nuclear plants and power infrastructure require large volumes of steel pipe and structural steel, so investors expect a substantial order boost for Korean steelmakers.