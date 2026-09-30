logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Domestic Aluminum Ingot Accumulation After National Day Holiday Expected to Be Moderate and Controllable

Published: Sep 30, 2026 22:03 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
head of the National Day holiday, domestic aluminum ingot inventories continued to set fresh year-to-date lows. According to SMM statistics, as of September 30, electrolytic aluminum ingot inventories in China's major consuming regions stood at 638,000 mt, down 36,000 mt from Monday and 40,000 mt from last Thursday. The pace of pre-holiday destocking was relatively fast overall, leaving ample buffer for inventory accumulation during the holiday...

Ahead of the National Day holiday, domestic aluminum ingot inventories continued to set fresh year-to-date lows. According to SMM statistics, as of September 30, electrolytic aluminum ingot inventories in China's major consuming regions stood at 638,000 mt, down 36,000 mt from Monday and 40,000 mt from last Thursday. The pace of pre-holiday destocking was relatively fast overall, leaving ample buffer for inventory accumulation during the holiday.

 

 

On the supply side, domestic downstream demand recovered somewhat month on month in September, but processing fees for some fabricated products came under pressure, leading some downstream enterprises to cut or suspend production, which lowered their willingness to purchase molten aluminum and pulled the molten-aluminum output ratio down. The molten-aluminum ratio fell 0.5 percentage points month on month to 78.2% in September, coming in below expectations set at the beginning of the month, with the core decline mainly concentrated in parts of the Central Plains and Southwest China. Based on SMM's molten-aluminum ratio estimates, domestic electrolytic aluminum ingot casting volume fell 6.2% year on year and 0.8% month on month in September. Looking into October, affected by the National Day holiday, a few downstream enterprises have staged output cuts or suspensions, and the molten-aluminum ratio is expected to edge down a further 0.3 percentage points to 77.9%. As processing fees for some downstream products still face downside risk and molten-aluminum demand remains under downward pressure, ingot casting volume is likely to stay on a rising trend month on month during the holiday.

 

 

However, transportation constraints are expected to offset the concentrated release of the increase in ingot casting. The shortage of rail containers in Xinjiang has yet to be resolved, compounded by transport bottlenecks in the Southwest, leaving overall shipping efficiency limited during the National Day holiday and easing the pressure from concentrated arrivals. As such, domestic aluminum ingot arrivals remain broadly manageable.

By region, SMM expects Foshan inventories to build by around 25,000–28,000 mt over the holiday, driven by increased casting in the Southwest and inter-regional cargo transfers spurred by price spreads; Wuxi and Gongyi are each expected to see accumulation of 10,000–20,000 mt. Taken together, the total domestic stock build over the holiday is projected to be broadly on par with the 57,000 mt accumulated during the same period last year, and domestic inventories are expected to rise to around 700,000 mt on the first trading day after the holiday.

Overall, the magnitude of holiday accumulation is moderate and controllable. Combined with the low absolute inventory level before the holiday, the post-holiday build will exert relatively limited pressure on the spot market, and the domestic aluminum ingot spot fundamentals will remain in a tight balance.

 

 

 

aluminum ingotinventoryNational Day holidaymolten-aluminum ratiotransportation constraints

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
China's Petroleum Coke Imports Surge in August 2026, US Dominates Market
2 hours ago
China's Petroleum Coke Imports Surge in August 2026, US Dominates Market
Read More
China's Petroleum Coke Imports Surge in August 2026, US Dominates Market
China's Petroleum Coke Imports Surge in August 2026, US Dominates Market
Looking ahead, the boost to imports from stockpiling in advance for the September-October peak season has already materialized, and with rising freight costs and recovering domestic supply, imports are expected to pull back in September-October.
2 hours ago
South China A00 Aluminum Ingot Premium Expected to Ease from Highs After National Day Holiday
3 hours ago
South China A00 Aluminum Ingot Premium Expected to Ease from Highs After National Day Holiday
Read More
South China A00 Aluminum Ingot Premium Expected to Ease from Highs After National Day Holiday
South China A00 Aluminum Ingot Premium Expected to Ease from Highs After National Day Holiday
In the final three trading days before the National Day holiday, the South China spot market stayed soft: aluminum prices continued to edge lower, the SHFE aluminum backwardation structure strengthened, and premiums over the next-month and far-month contracts were actually elevated. Ahead of the holiday, the willingness to cash out at the high basis was strong, and amid ongoing destocking, discount-priced cargoes still dominated spot circulation;...
3 hours ago
Aluminum Processors' Operating Rates Drop During National Day Holiday Due to Maintenance and Production Halts
4 hours ago
Aluminum Processors' Operating Rates Drop During National Day Holiday Due to Maintenance and Production Halts
Read More
Aluminum Processors' Operating Rates Drop During National Day Holiday Due to Maintenance and Production Halts
Aluminum Processors' Operating Rates Drop During National Day Holiday Due to Maintenance and Production Halts
Affected by concentrated maintenance, production halts, and load reductions during the National Day holiday, the operating rate of leading downstream aluminum processors in China fell 1.6 percentage points WoW to 60.5% this week.
4 hours ago
Related News
news
China's Petroleum Coke Imports Surge in August 2026, US Dominates Market
Sep 30, 2026 22:03 (GMT+8)
news
South China A00 Aluminum Ingot Premium Expected to Ease from Highs After National Day Holiday
Sep 30, 2026 21:56 (GMT+8)
news
Aluminum Processors' Operating Rates Drop During National Day Holiday Due to Maintenance and Production Halts
Sep 30, 2026 20:30 (GMT+8)
news
Yantai Port Sets New Bauxite Handling Record with 320,000-Tonne Shipment from Guinea
Sep 30, 2026 18:34 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here