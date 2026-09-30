On September 24, the China Resources Power Yunfu Xianghai Optoelectronics distributed PV project was successfully connected to the grid. It is the largest single distributed PV project of China Resources Power Yunfu Company to date and the seventh integrated energy project completed and put into operation by the company.

The project has a total installed capacity of 5.988 MW, adopts the "self-generation for self-use with surplus power fed to the grid" operating model, and is connected to the power grid at a 10 kV voltage level. Leveraging rooftop resources within the plant area, the project generates green power that is consumed on-site, with surplus electricity transmitted to the public grid, achieving efficient energy utilization. Once operational, the project is expected to generate 7.32 million kWh of electricity annually, saving approximately 2,233 mt of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 6,282 mt each year, delivering significant ecological and emission-reduction benefits.

The successful grid connection of the project has further enriched the regional supply of green energy and supported local efforts to optimize the energy consumption structure. China Resources Power Yunfu Company will continue to expand integrated energy business scenarios, accelerate the implementation of diverse green projects, deepen cooperation with key energy-consuming enterprises, and continuously inject green momentum into the high-quality development of the regional economy.