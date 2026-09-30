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[SMM Coking Coal and Coke Daily Brief] 20260930

Published: Sep 30, 2026 16:30 (GMT+8)

[SMM Daily Review of Coking Coal and Coke]

Coking coal market:

Linfen low-sulphur coking coal was quoted at 2,510 yuan/mt.

On the coking coal front, Shanxi recently held a meeting on stabilizing and ensuring supply, proposing to reverse the decline in production and push mines to reach full production as soon as possible. Coupled with the "30 billion for 30 billion" reciprocal tariff reduction framework reached between China and the US, long-term coal imports from the US may increase, and market expectations for looser coking coal supply in the far end have heated up, pressuring futures and spot sentiment, with prices stable to lower. However, it takes time from mine resumption acceptance to actual volume release, and coking coal production is unlikely to rebound quickly in the short term.

Coke market:

The nationwide average price of quasi-first-grade metallurgical coke-coke dry quenching was 2,420 yuan/mt.

On the news front, mainstream steel mills cut wet-quenched coke by 100 yuan/mt and coke dry quenching by 110 yuan/mt on the 30th, effective from 00:00 on October 1, 2026. On the supply side, after the previous five rounds of hikes were implemented, coke producers' profits recovered and production enthusiasm increased. Independent coke producers' capacity utilization rate moved higher, coke daily average production grew for consecutive periods, and some coke producers ramped up production slightly. However, constrained by tight supply of high-quality coking coal, further production ramp-up momentum was insufficient, and production remained at a low level for the same period in recent years. On the demand side, steel mills were generally loss-making and resistant to high-priced raw materials, with procurement mainly based on restocking as needed. The willingness to cut prices was strong, and CISA's call for self-disciplined production cuts dampened coke demand expectations. Although there was rigid demand, finished steel transactions were weak and profits were under pressure, leaving coke procurement demand mediocre. Overall, coke producers' production ramp-up and cost decline direction were clear, hot metal pullback triggered continued accumulation of negative feedback, and supply and demand gradually shifted toward looser conditions. This week, the first round of coke price cuts was confirmed and implemented, and the market officially entered a downward channel. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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