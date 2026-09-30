Holiday Approaches, Market Quiet [SMM Yangshan Spot Copper]

The average warrant price on September 30 remained flat from the previous trading day at $119/mt (price range: $110-128/mt); the average B/L price remained flat from the previous trading day at 114 yuan/mt (price range: 104-124 yuan/mt); the average EQ copper (CIF B/L) price remained flat from the previous trading day at $53/mt (price range: $46-60/mt), with quotes referencing cargoes arriving from late September to October.

On the last trading day before the holiday, there was no clear opportunity in the SHFE/LME price ratio, suppliers held a wait-and-see stance, some market traders had already entered holiday mode, and market activity was quiet.