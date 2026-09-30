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Holiday Approaches, Market Quiet [SMM Yangshan Spot Copper]

Published: Sep 30, 2026 11:58 (GMT+8)

The average warrant price on September 30 remained flat from the previous trading day at $119/mt (price range: $110-128/mt); the average B/L price remained flat from the previous trading day at 114 yuan/mt (price range: 104-124 yuan/mt); the average EQ copper (CIF B/L) price remained flat from the previous trading day at $53/mt (price range: $46-60/mt), with quotes referencing cargoes arriving from late September to October.

On the last trading day before the holiday, there was no clear opportunity in the SHFE/LME price ratio, suppliers held a wait-and-see stance, some market traders had already entered holiday mode, and market activity was quiet.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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