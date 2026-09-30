[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd remains firm with recovering transactions; dysprosium and terbium stay stable amid holiday wait-and-see sentiment

SMM, September 30:

Rare earth ore:

Prices: Rare earth chloride sheets were about 63,500 yuan/mt, medium-yttrium, europium-rich ore about 248,000 yuan/mt, and monazite about 43,000 yuan/mt.

Supply and demand: Currently, port arrivals of ion-adsorption ore have rebounded slightly from the previous period, but downstream purchase willingness for ore remains cautious, spot trades for rare earth ore continue to be sluggish, and transaction prices lack clear direction, remaining in a stalemate overall.

Rare earth oxides:

Prices: Pr-Nd oxide offers remained inactive, but prices held firm; dysprosium oxide and terbium oxide moved steadily.

Supply and demand: Yesterday, upstream Pr-Nd suppliers showed strong willingness to hold prices firm, while metal processing faced losses and constrained operating rates, maintaining only restocking for essential needs, with limited actual oxide transactions; dysprosium oxide and terbium oxide quotes remained generally stable, but prices stayed firm due to news-driven factors.

Rare earth metals:

Prices: Pr-Nd alloy quotes were firm, with marginal improvement in transactions; dysprosium-iron alloy quotes remained stable; terbium metal quotes were flat.

Supply and demand: Yesterday, Pr-Nd alloy quotes were firm amid losses, with no room for further price concessions and no support for upward adjustments; however, inquiry activity recovered and transactions improved marginally, with downstream users purchasing as needed and essential stockpiling still underway. For medium-heavy rare earths, dysprosium-iron alloy and terbium metal remained stable, with most market participants taking a wait-and-see stance and limited actual transactions.

NdFeB blanks:

Prices: NdFeB blank N38 (Ce) closed at 213-223 yuan/kg, NdFeB blank 38M closed at 251-271 yuan/kg, and NdFeB 38UH closed at 358-378 yuan/kg.

Supply and demand: Yesterday, NdFeB blank quotes showed no significant changes, mainly because stable raw material prices led to stable NdFeB quotes. In terms of trading, with the holiday approaching, downstream motor plants and end-use markets gradually went on holiday, resulting in low restocking willingness and subdued market activity.

NdFeB scrap:

Prices: Pr-Nd recycled from NdFeB scrap prices moved steadily, while dysprosium recycled from NdFeB scrap and terbium recycled from NdFeB scrap prices held stable.

Supply and demand: Yesterday, overall scrap market prices fluctuated little, mainly affected by relatively small fluctuations in oxide prices and the upcoming National Day holiday. Recyclers showed low willingness to purchase at higher prices, external purchase quotes remained largely unchanged, and market trading was moderate.