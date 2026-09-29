South Africa Rare Earths: An Underrated African Hub in the “Non-China Supply Chain” [SMM Analysis]

South Africa is not the country with the largest rare earth reserves in the world, yet it is likely the most underrated African period in the Western supply chain, because its value lies not in “how big the mine is,” but in the synergistic combination of high-grade monazite, phosphogypsum tailings recovery, magnetic material rare earths, and battery-grade manganese. This combination gives South Africa a unique position in the global rare earth landscape.

Policy shift: from selling raw ore to value chain participation

In 2025, the South African cabinet approved the Critical Minerals and Metals Strategy, classifying rare earths as medium-to-high criticality minerals, alongside gold, vanadium, palladium, and rhodium, while listing platinum, manganese, iron ore, coal, and chromium as high-criticality minerals. The policy direction is clear: not only to sell ore, but also to link exploration, local processing, R&D, infrastructure, financial support, and regulatory coordination, in an effort to move South Africa from “raw ore exporter” to “critical minerals value chain participant.”

Three core projects drive market expectations

What really excites the market are three projects: Steenkampskraal, Zandkopsdrift, and Phalaborwa.

Steenkampskraal: a high-grade monazite pioneer

Steenkampskraal, in the Western Cape, is a typical high-grade monazite mine with resources of about 665,000 mt at 14.5% TREO, and associated thorium. In 2026, construction of a monazite processing plant has begun, with initial concentrates of about 6,600 mt/year and full production of about 13,400 mt/year, and concentrate TREO content can exceed 50%. Subsequent production of mixed rare earth carbonates and separated oxides will follow. Its core selling point is the “high grade + South African domestic separation narrative,” but thorium and radioactive waste handling will determine how fast and how far it can go.

Zandkopsdrift: a model of synergy between magnetic material rare earths and battery manganese

Zandkopsdrift, developed by Frontier Rare Earths, is the “magnetic material rare earths + battery manganese” project most favored by Western capital: measured and indicated resources of 789,000 mt REO at an average grade of 1.92%, a mine life of more than 45 years, average annual production of about 3,038 mt of NdPr oxide in the first 25 years, plus 114 mt of Dy and 25 mt of Tb, and 100,000 mt/year of battery-grade manganese sulphate. Manganese by-product revenue can cover about 90% of rare earth production costs. The 2025 pre-feasibility study gives a post-tax NPV10% of about $2 billion and an unlevered IRR of 28%. More importantly, it has secured Carester’s solvent extraction technology and a 7-year heavy rare earth offtake with the Lacq plant in France, South Korea’s KOMIR holds an 8.9% stake, the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa has invested $20 million in a feasibility study, and it has been listed as a strategic project outside the EU under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act, with first production targeted for 2030. So it is more of a “South African mining + European refining” model than South Africa making magnets itself.

Phalaborwa: Green Rare Earths in Phosphogypsum Tailings

Phalaborwa is being advanced by London-listed Rainbow Rare Earths with a completely different approach: instead of opening a new mine, it processes phosphogypsum tailings left by a phosphoric acid plant in Limpopo Province. The resource is approximately 35 million mt at a grade of 0.44%, with 2.2 million mt of phosphogypsum processed per year to produce about 1,900 mt/year of magnetic material REO, as well as SEG+ medium-heavy rare earth carbonates containing Sm, Eu, Gd, and Y, including about 213 mt/year of yttrium oxide. In 2025, solvent extraction was confirmed as the final separation route, with about 75 mixer-settlers, and the company plans to begin construction in 2027 and achieve first production in 2028. It has lower capital intensity, an easier social license, and an ESG narrative of "remediating historical pollution," making it the South African project most like a "near-term cash flow" story.

Supply Outlook: Could Become Africa's Largest by 2034

Adding up the three projects, Fitch Solutions expects South Africa to build supply of about 12.4 kt REO/year by 2034, making it Africa's largest and the world's seventh-largest rare earth producer. But analysts are pouring cold water on this: Africa had no large-scale rare earth production from 2021 to 2026, project "official announcement timelines" typically run two to four years ahead of "real cash flow timelines," and electricity, rail, ports, financing, radioactive regulation, and solvent extraction talent could each push the timetable back.

Industry Chain Reality: Near-Term Earnings from Intermediate Products

So the real positioning of South African rare earths is not "replacing China," but serving as a portfolio-style alternative within non-Chinese supply chains: Steenkampskraal supplies high-grade monazite concentrates and MREC, Zandkopsdrift supplies NdPr and Dy/Tb exposure, and Phalaborwa supplies NdPr plus yttrium/samarium/europium/gadolinium. European, South Korean, and Japanese buyers use offtake agreements to lock in "non-Chinese oxides," but metals, alloys, and magnets remain largely in Europe, the US, Japan, and South Korea. South Africa has not yet built a scale-level separation-metal-magnet chain domestically, so near-term earnings come from concentrates and intermediate products, with the premium belonging to qualified oxides after separation, not to raw ore.

Conclusion

South African rare earths are not the next China, nor just another African junior mining country, but rather the African puzzle piece that most resembles a "bankable, separable, and ESG-packable asset" in the West's de-Sinicization process. If Zandkopsdrift secures construction financing, Phalaborwa produces oxides in 2028, and Steenkampskraal keeps its thorium issue under control, then after 2030 the market will say that non-Chinese rare earths include not only MP Materials and Lynas, but also South Africa.