logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[India's steel-consuming sectors grow strongly in August]

Published: Sep 29, 2026 14:36 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
India's industrial output (IIP) grew 8.0% YoY in August 2026 with manufacturing up 9% and April-August IIP growth at 6.8%. Demand from steel-using sectors was strong. Fabricated metal products grew 16.9% in August (12% in April-August) and other non-metallic mineral products, which include cement, grew 11.4% (10.2% in April-August). Capital goods rose 17% (16.3% in April-August) and infrastructure/construction goods rose 6.4% (7.3% in April-August). In transport, motor vehicles grew 25.2% (19.2% in April-August) and other transport equipment grew 25.3% (22.7% in April-August), while machinery and equipment grew 10.3% (10.4% in April-August). Together, these numbers show solid activity in construction, engineering and auto sectors, which are major buyers of steel, so steel demand looks supported in the near term.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[Flash | Antofagasta's Centinela Faces Strike Threat Over Labor Dispute]
42 mins ago
[Flash | Antofagasta's Centinela Faces Strike Threat Over Labor Dispute]
Read More
[Flash | Antofagasta's Centinela Faces Strike Threat Over Labor Dispute]
[Flash | Antofagasta's Centinela Faces Strike Threat Over Labor Dispute]
Recently, Centinela, a core Antofagasta mine, faced severe labor challenges. On September 28, its Minera Esperanza and Distrito Centinela unions voted 98.73% in favor of a strike over compensation discrepancies, rejecting management's contract offer. As an important associated molybdenum source, Centinela's H1 2026 molybdenum output fell ~17.6% year-on-year to 1,400 tonnes. The strike vote threatens further supply stability. While production continues pending mediation results, the potential impact on operations and long-term project progress requires close monitoring.
42 mins ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 29)
1 hour ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 29)
Read More
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 29)
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 29)
Iron ore futures were weaker today. The DCE most-traded I2701 contract settled at 699 yuan/mt, down 0.78% from the previous session. In the spot market, traders were reluctant to offer and mills stayed on the sidelines. Spot trading was thin, with Qingdao port prices down 0-3 yuan/mt.
1 hour ago
Steel Scrap Supply Tightness and Demand Pullback Drive Slight Decline in EAF Operating Rate This Week
1 hour ago
Steel Scrap Supply Tightness and Demand Pullback Drive Slight Decline in EAF Operating Rate This Week
Read More
Steel Scrap Supply Tightness and Demand Pullback Drive Slight Decline in EAF Operating Rate This Week
Steel Scrap Supply Tightness and Demand Pullback Drive Slight Decline in EAF Operating Rate This Week
1 hour ago
Related News
news
[Flash | Antofagasta's Centinela Faces Strike Threat Over Labor Dispute]
Sep 29, 2026 18:24 (GMT+8)
news
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 29)
Sep 29, 2026 18:05 (GMT+8)
news
Steel Scrap Supply Tightness and Demand Pullback Drive Slight Decline in EAF Operating Rate This Week
Sep 29, 2026 17:55 (GMT+8)
news
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore prices in the Tangshan area are likely to be in the doldrums
Sep 29, 2026 17:24 (GMT+8)