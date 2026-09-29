India's industrial output (IIP) grew 8.0% YoY in August 2026 with manufacturing up 9% and April-August IIP growth at 6.8%. Demand from steel-using sectors was strong. Fabricated metal products grew 16.9% in August (12% in April-August) and other non-metallic mineral products, which include cement, grew 11.4% (10.2% in April-August). Capital goods rose 17% (16.3% in April-August) and infrastructure/construction goods rose 6.4% (7.3% in April-August). In transport, motor vehicles grew 25.2% (19.2% in April-August) and other transport equipment grew 25.3% (22.7% in April-August), while machinery and equipment grew 10.3% (10.4% in April-August). Together, these numbers show solid activity in construction, engineering and auto sectors, which are major buyers of steel, so steel demand looks supported in the near term.