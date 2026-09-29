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[Toyota August global sales fall 6.4%, production down 5.9%]

Published: Sep 29, 2026 13:32 (GMT+8)
Sept 29 — Toyota Motor said its global vehicle sales and production fell for a second consecutive month in August, as continued sales declines in markets including the U.S. and the Middle East weighed on last month’s results. The world’s largest automaker’s global sales fell 6.4% year-on-year to 790,743 units in August, while production dropped 5.9% year-on-year to 700,860 units. Sales in China fell 22.8%, sales in the U.S., Toyota’s largest market, slid 4.4%, and Middle East sales plunged 37.5%, offsetting a 9.1% increase in Japan.

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