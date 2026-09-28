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[Subsequent special-purpose bond issuance is expected to accelerate]

Published: Sep 28, 2026 14:21 (GMT+8)
As Q3 draws to a close, data shows that new special-purpose bonds and ultra-long-term special government bonds have strongly supported project construction, with ample room for further momentum ahead. Currently, the issuance progress of new special-purpose bonds has reached 76%. On the ultra-long-term special government bonds front, the project lists for implementing major national strategies and building up security capacity in key areas, as well as funds related to equipment upgrades, have all been fully allocated.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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