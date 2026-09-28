[SMM Türkiye Weekly Review] Flats Continue to Rise as HDG Hits New Highs; Longs Hold Firm Amid Cost Squeeze

Turkish market quotes strengthened across the board, with no product segments recording declines. In the long products segment, domestic rebar prices held flat at 630 USD/tonne EXW. Two Marmara mills offered 650 USD/tonne EXW and another offered 655 USD/tonne EXW, with no confirmed trades yet; Izmir was quoted at approximately 635 USD/tonne EXW. The export front strengthened synchronously, with both rebar and wire rod export offers rising by 10 USD/tonne on the week to 615 USD/tonne FOB and 630 USD/tonne FOB, respectively, as roughly half of October's output has already been pre-sold domestically. In the flat steel segment, domestic HRC prices rose to 620 USD/tonne EXW, while exports held flat at 615 USD/tonne FOB. HRC import quotes remained steady at 555 USD/tonne CFR, primarily driven by geopolitical conflict disruptions. On the scrap front, following an Izmir mill's procurement of US spot scrap at 402 USD/tonne CFR last week, US scrap suppliers opportunistically raised their target prices to 405 USD/tonne CFR. Looking ahead to next week, the rise in imported scrap prices has further elevated the electric arc furnace (EAF) cost floor. However, since finished rebar price transmission is lagging behind raw materials, mill margins remain squeezed. Concurrently, the stability of imported billet and HRC prices has capped any downside potential for domestic quotes, setting the stage for a continued strong and choppy short-term market posture.