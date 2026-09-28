[SMM Notice] SMM China prices will be temporarily suspended during the National Day holiday, while quotes outside China will be updated as usual! Happy holidays to everyone~

Dear SMM users:

The 2026 National Day holiday is approaching. To help all users make arrangements in advance, SMM's work schedule during the National Day holiday is announced as follows:

Holiday schedule:

National Day: October 1 (Thursday) to October 7 (Wednesday), a total of 7 days off. September 20 (Sunday) and October 10 (Saturday) are working days.

SMM holiday period operating arrangements:

During the National Day holiday, domestic price reporting for all metal categories will be temporarily suspended and will resume as normal after the holiday. SMM's ex-China price updates will continue as usual during the holiday, so please refresh to stay updated~

As National Day arrives in the golden autumn, may our country prosper and all celebrate together. We also wish you a happy holiday, family happiness, and success in all endeavors!

Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)

Sep 28, 2026