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[SMM Notice] SMM China prices will be temporarily suspended during the National Day holiday, while quotes outside China will be updated as usual! Happy holidays to everyone~

Published: Sep 28, 2026 13:39 (GMT+8)

Dear SMM users:

The 2026 National Day holiday is approaching. To help all users make arrangements in advance, SMM's work schedule during the National Day holiday is announced as follows:

Holiday schedule:

National Day: October 1 (Thursday) to October 7 (Wednesday), a total of 7 days off. September 20 (Sunday) and October 10 (Saturday) are working days.

SMM holiday period operating arrangements:

During the National Day holiday, domestic price reporting for all metal categories will be temporarily suspended and will resume as normal after the holiday. SMM's ex-China price updates will continue as usual during the holiday, so please refresh to stay updated~

As National Day arrives in the golden autumn, may our country prosper and all celebrate together. We also wish you a happy holiday, family happiness, and success in all endeavors!

Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)

Sep 28, 2026

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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